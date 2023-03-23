Old, secluded motels are breeding grounds for horrors and thrillers. Uneasiness fills a protagonist's mind with a sinister backdrop of creaks in the floorboards and whispers in the halls. “Do Not Disturb,” is no exception to these common descriptions.
Freida McFadden’s book, “Do Not Disturb,” is a psychological thriller that kept me on the edge of my seat throughout the entire read. McFadden is a bestselling author that specializes in standalone thrillers like this one.
Fleeing from both a future in prison and her old life, Quinn Alexander heads for the northern border of America before the police can discover what crime she’s committed. When a snowstorm causes a hitch in her plan, she finds herself at the run-down, isolated Baxter Motel. The owner, Nick Baxter, is quick to offer her asylum from the storm, not knowing about the baggage following Alexander.
However, the Baxter Motel carries its own disturbing past. Housed with only three guest rooms, one is home to an elderly fortune teller, and the other has the sign, “do not disturb,” hanging from the doorknob. Behind the seemingly friendly motel resides a decrepit house with the silhouette of Baxter’s wife in the window, always watching.
Alexander must leave the motel in the morning, but first, she must survive the night. She must decipher if she stumbled across a safe haven or walked into her own death.
This book starts off with a bang and runs from there. This fast-paced novel is full of twists and turns that I couldn’t imagine happening, even as the end was fast approaching. I am thoroughly impressed by the originality of this book and the ability to keep readers guessing the “who-dunnit” nature of the story.
The suspense surrounding the Baxter Motel and Alexander’s loved ones helped create a great balance between the premise and the necessary background needed to understand the complex characters. McFadden created unreliable narrators who made the reader question if they could be trusted or not.
The book switches narration between Alexander, Alexander’s sister Claudia, Baxter and his wife. I enjoyed this interesting addition to the book because it gave readers more insight into these characters, their pasts and how they’ve ended up where they are. Switching narration keeps readers figuring out all the loopholes leading up to Alexander’s decision to commit her crime and start her life on the run.
McFadden’s style of writing was easy to follow but not lazy. With a lot of other fast reads, the authors’ writing is easy to predict and elementary. With this read, McFadden was able to create a page-turner that was both entertaining and an actual thriller.
I haven’t watched “Bates Motel,” but from what I’ve heard and seen about it, this book fits that description. From what I’ve gathered, the show and this novel share a premise of a murder that occurs within a motel along with the suspense of why it happened. Between that and “The Woman in the Window” concept, this novel has the qualities of a great thriller. Baxter’s wife peeking through the window at all times creates mystery and suspense to the already spine-chilling story.
Instead of reading this with a traditional physical copy, I actually picked up this book on my Kindle. I was wary that not having a physical copy of the book would make it hard to retain what I was reading. However, that wasn’t a problem with this book, and I enjoyed reading it in this format. I believe this helped contribute to the book being an easy read, being able to read it just about anywhere.
I give this book four out of five stars. I relished in McFadden’s writing style and this book satisfied my thriller binge that I have recently found myself in. I intend on reading more from this author, and hopefully I am as pleased with her other books as I was with this one.