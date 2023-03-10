Destiny 2 continues to be a game that is as engaging as it is annoying, and as frustrating as it is fun. It is something that was born of passion and a clear desire to extort the consumer for cash, all in one fell swoop.
Destiny 2: Lightfall serves as the fourth expansion within the current downloadable content for Destiny 2, which is Bungie, Inc.’s live action looter shooter released in 2017. It is also a total revamp of the game's many systems. On the latter front, it is a triumph, streamlining the many needlessly convoluted and often archaic mechanics that have plagued the title recently. Being able to more easily get materials is a huge improvement.
Players will no longer feel the need to crowd their inventories with largely useless items on the off-chance that one ever becomes necessary for the retrieval of an old exotic or the creation of an armor set.
However, Lightfall is first and foremost an expansion and a costly one at that. The game will run users across all platforms at a sticker price of $49.99. To that end, Lightfall is a true failure, incapable of justifying its inflated price and making the experience an even more jumbled and perilous mess for prospective consumers and franchise veterans.
Lightfall's narrative is largely centered on the newly discovered city of Neptune, known as Neomuna. There, legions of The Witness have parked themselves in their pursuit of the Veil.
Nobody along the course of the adventure seems to have any clue what this Veil is, and Bungie seems content leaving players entirely in the dark on what is fashioned as the focal point of the narrative. If users don't care about the Veil, everything else within the narrative seems largely devoid of purpose, because it is.
Users are instead treated to a formulaic retread of Bungie's enjoyable if uninspired level design, maneuvering through a visually stimulating gauntlet of filler enemies before making their way to a bullet sponge of a final boss. The engagements are enjoyable fodder, made markedly more difficult than those of previous expansions owing to the retooled leveling system.
It can feel legitimately perilous at times, delving deeper into the heart of the enemy enclave in pursuit of their leader. Ultimately, it feels more like the player is doing it solely because Bungie has told them they must. The justification seems so finicky in actuality, harshly contrasting with the grandiosity it's presented within the broader scope of the narrative.
If only that narrative were stronger because on every other front, Lightfall is a stroke of genius for Destiny 2. However, I simply cannot recommend that a potentially strapped for cash consumer spend full retail price for what amounts to a quality of life improvement, which could have easily been supplemented by a patch.
The reworked systems are great, as item retrieval and crafting work better than before. The plethora of new exotics are all tantalizingly powerful, namely the Quicksilver Storm that has now become an entrenched fixture of dungeon running loadout.
Furthermore, the strand subclasses are exceptional, adding a new layer of mobility to what already stood as the most nimble movement system in the modern first-person shooter genre. The new super abilities are fun to play around with, even if the community at large is still months out from having fully optimized them for endgame content.
And to think all of that good, from the revamped systems to the new abilities and new guns, is largely upended by Bungie who have, in recent months, demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the experience of new players. That makes the prospect of recommending this more complex. If you have been playing Destiny 2 for years and yearning for a fresh assortment of content, then yes, this is a worthwhile addition to the franchise.
However, for someone who has either not played Destiny 2 or is looking to resume their journey after a hiatus, the outlook is more ambivalent. Bungie does nothing to assist in the muddled process of onboarding new players.
You are thrust into this world with not the faintest direction and expected to manage for yourself. All of the good in this franchise seems intently counterbalanced by an equal amount of bad, to a frustrating degree.
I am giving Lightfall a 5/10. There is so much good here that Bungie seems determined on players not seeing.