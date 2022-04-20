When Chloe and Noah Gose first started playing music together, they were bright-eyed 14-year-olds stumbling blindly onto the Lincoln folk scene.
A decade later, the folk-Americana duo The Wildwoods are married and touring across the country after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the spring of 2021. They’ve weathered the years as partners in both work and life, growing up together alongside their music.
Though they often venture far from Nebraska, the duo said they try to bring feelings of home along with them through their music. The Wildwoods describe their sound on their website as “delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics [coming] from nature, love, experiences from the road, and growing up in Nebraska.”
It’s through the combination of these elements that Noah said the duo tries to provide a sense of sanctuary, both physically and emotionally, to their audience.
“When people listen to our music, we want to remind them of a safe space they have, or a place they used to have in their lives, if they haven’t been able to experience just the feeling of the sun hitting your face or walking around in a garden or a park and feeling rain,” Noah said. “We try to create warmth and comfort in what we write.”
Chloe, who is also the violinist of the duo, handles the finer details for the group, such as marketing and booking events, according to Noah. As the guitarist and lead songwriter, Noah serves as the creative driving force for the group.
Noah credited their complementary strengths as a crucial aspect to The Wildwoods’ success.
“I think I have this very one-track-minded way of going about things,” Noah said. “Chloe’s much more organized, so she keeps us going on this path that includes those not-fun things that are completely vital to our success.”
Such success has become ever-important as Noah and Chloe have transitioned to doing music full-time after graduating from UNL with degrees in music composition and psychology, respectively.
With three albums released since 2017, another slated for release this summer and a nationwide tour last January, The Wildwoods seem to have found their footing, though it didn’t come easily.
Noah and Chloe’s journey together started in Lincoln in 2012 after they said they were introduced through a mutual friend in the neighborhood they both grew up in.
“We were both musicians, and we just started hanging out and playing songs together,” Noah said.
The duo immediately began doing gigs wherever they could find them, but although they were full of enthusiasm and confidence, Chloe said it’s hard to look back on a lot of their early performances.
“We were awful back then,” Chloe said. “I don’t even know why places let us in.”
The youthful overconfidence of their beginning years entailed a carefree approach to their music, which Noah said the duo had to improve upon. As they matured, so too did their music, both lyrically and instrumentally.
“I think when we were younger, we were very naïve musicians. We were just doing it for fun, and I feel like there wasn’t any pressure,” Noah said. “As we’ve gotten older, I feel like we’ve become more perfectionists, where I feel like every second matters.”
Such attention to detail wasn’t limited to their live performances, however. Looking back on their old albums, the pair noticed a great deal of improvement in the depth of their lyrics as well.
“With our first few albums, there’s kind of a sense of innocence,” Chloe said. “Before, we would just write a lot of love songs, but now our songs have kind of taken different forms.”
Branching out into different themes and genres is something Noah said is especially prevalent in their upcoming album, including a greater emphasis on jazz and classical music.
“There’s also a lot of mystical-sounding instrumental parts in this new album,” Noah said. “Before, I feel like things were simpler for us. I don’t think we were paying as much attention to having other colors inside of our music, and it means we were just very one-sided.”
Though the two are highly critical of much of their previous work, Chloe doesn’t view that as a negative thing.
“If we looked back and we were like, ‘That’s the best thing we’ve ever done,’ then it would be really dissatisfying to keep putting new music out,” Chloe said.
With a new album on the horizon, the duo is also looking to open for bigger bands and find a booking agent to allow them to focus more on the music side of their business, according to Chloe.
Along with their future goals, Noah said the pair’s critical approach to their music is equally vital to their continued success.
“I think we’re really trying to get something out that we’re proud of, and we’re really proud of how this album sounds that we’re going to release in the future,” Noah said. “I think we’re hoping that can help us gain momentum to open more doors.”
Their upcoming single, “Thirteen Sailboats,” is set to release on April 22 and serve as a preview into the newest iteration of The Wildwoods after a three-year studio hiatus due to the pandemic.
Though the two have made a point of never settling with their music, Noah is happy with the duo’s current level of success, and he said that he is grateful for the experiences they’ve had along the way.
“There’s been so many human connections we’ve been able to make through our music,” Noah said. “Just having the opportunity to go out and play music and spend a lot of our time working on new music and not starving to death, I think we’ve been really blessed to be able to be not super well known, but well known enough that we’re able to keep getting gigs.”