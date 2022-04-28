Most people have a story to share about the tragedy that struck the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Many people remember it as the time that the United States came together bonded in patriotism and grief. “Come From Away” is not that story. It’s not a show of the U.S. coming together, but instead it is a story of the world connecting.
As part of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series, “Come From Away” is visiting Lincoln to share a remarkable story following 9/11. The remaining showtimes are Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Christoper Ashley, “Come From Away” shares the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers finding refuge in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada after planes are grounded following the 9/11 attacks.
Every character has a story about how they started that day. For the majority, it was a normal day of school and work. The performance opened with a powerful song about the broken morning routine on 9/11, “Welcome To The Rock,” that instantly sent chills throughout my body. It tells the story of everyday life in Newfoundland, followed by the song “38 Planes” when flights were grounded, thus crowding the small town’s airport.
Although the vocal range was outstanding and the instrumentation compelling, it was difficult to listen to and understand what the actors were actually saying as the introduction was chaotic. It was frustrating as an audience member, but then I came to the understanding that this frenetic energy resembles how it would’ve been a little over 20 years ago. The world was stopping, yet rushing by as everyone stood in shock.
Through it all, “38 Planes” was just the beginning of showing how strong each cast member was. The seamless transition from locals in a bar in eastern Canada to an airplane being grounded demonstrated the cast’s acting prowess.
“Come From Away” only has 12 cast members, but their ability to flip characters was flawless. Each cast member was not only responsible for their Canadian character, but for their ‘stranded’ persona as well. As each singer came into the spotlight, they made it very clear that they owned the stage. The thick Newfoundland accents were on point, and I never grew tired of how each actor could play so many personalities at the flip of a switch.
Sept. 11 is never an easy topic to discuss, and it’s not one that is expected to come with humor. Yet somehow, without diminishing the horrible events that occurred, “Come From Away” had the power to show the humor of a small town suddenly serving the planes full of stranded strangers. It felt almost wrong to be laughing at such a serious topic. The energy of the actors was immaculate, and the eight on-stage musicians made me wish I was in the Canadian bar sipping beer and dancing around right along with my newfound friends.
The performance felt like a woman in her first trimester of pregnancy, with mood swings coming at you from every direction. One moment, the audience was erupting in laughter over drunk passengers waiting out the hours spent onboard, and the next, they were tearing up as the characters yearned to call home to their loved ones. Each actor had the ability to be a solo vocalist and a comedian, and they utilized this versatility to captivate everyone in the audience. My eyes would fill with tears as silence overtook the stage, yet only moments later I struggled to sit still in my seat in my constant chuckling.
There were so many stories to be shared in the performance in just under two hours, and I sat in awe as each one took the stage. “Come From Away,” shared the stories of faith and friendship in the midst of the confusion brought about by the 9/11 attacks. It portrayed the following week’s events as it unfolded for passengers of different religious and cultural backgrounds, businessmen, parents, a pilot and even the animals on board of the flights. It showed the world coming together as everything changed overnight.
The performance never stopped for set changes or even an intermission, not that I wanted it to stop. The characters wore ordinary outfits that made them look like your neighbors, and the backdrop was seemingly plain, only to be perfectly curated towards every scene. It’s remarkable how just a few tables and chairs could drastically change the setting with the help of a few handheld props. The lighting directors alone deserve a standing ovation for their spotlights, shadows and overall effects on stage.
The second to last musical number, “Something’s Missing,” left me speechless but wanting to reach out and hug each and every person nearby from the sheer emotion that the number evoked. The characters were finally home, but at the same time, they realized that nothing was ever going to be the same. It reminded me of the COVID-19 pandemic, after we spent months apart from each other, yearning for the same sense of normalcy that would never return.
While I was only a few months old when 9/11 occurred, I attended “Come From Away” with my mom, who can remember the day vividly as she watched it on the television. When an actor portrayed President George W. Bush addressing the country the evening of the attacks, I looked over to see my mom nodding along as if it was yesterday. Meanwhile, the cast members acted with such genuine emotion that even I felt the pain and nerves rising as each passenger waited to learn the true reasons behind their plane’s sudden landing and what it would mean for their nations and the world as a whole.
Although it’s been over 20 years since the world seemed to stop, it’s a wound that will never fully heal and a story that will never grow old. “Come From Away” tells the story of those who lived through the tragedy of 9/11, found light in the darkness. This production truly is a historical and emotional rollercoaster for both those who remember 9/11 like it was yesterday and for those who have only heard about it in textbooks.