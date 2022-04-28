After years of studying in dim lighting during the early hours of the morning, and many more sleepless nights finishing difficult class projects, the end is near. You’re finally about to graduate with an undergraduate degree and leave the hallowed hallways of University of Nebraska-Lincoln forever — or until you decide graduate school is necessary.
Before you walk across the stage and accept your diploma, you need to first curate the perfect outfit. You want this day to go down in history as the day you look the best. Not only are you proving to your sometimes-condescending siblings that you are indeed smarter than them, but you’re also going to be standing in front of your whole class. In other words, your crush from pottery class will see you on display. You have to be looking your best so that they will always regret throwing away their chances with you.
Your graduation outfit has to be elegant and express who you will be after college, whether that's a highly-esteemed lawyer, a fashion forward journalist or a boujee stay-at-home spouse. If this seems like a lot of pressure and you’re overthinking every little detail, no worries, I have you covered with a couple simple outfit ideas.
An outfit for the graduating royalty
When in doubt, wear a dress. Dresses help to keep you cool under the itchy polyester graduation gown. Plus, they require less planning than when you wear pants and a top and have to color coordinate the whole ensemble.
For the dress, I recommend something elegant like a black slip dress with a pair of black low heels. If you are braver, you could go with a bright patterned mid-length dress like this one. Whichever dress you go with, I would keep it mid-length so it doesn’t peek out from underneath the graduation robe.
If you decide to wear a dress, you must also curtsy princess-style before you leave the stage.
Dress to impress
It’s a lot easier to dress for graduation when you’re a man. Basically, just don’t wear your basketball shorts or sweatpants and you’ll be golden. However, sometimes it can be tricky to pick out the perfect fit that will impress your mother and your classmates.
Since graduation day is near the start of balmy summer days, try not to wear a three-piece suit that will have you dripping sweat before the ceremony even starts. Instead, go with striped slacks, a linen long-sleeve top and brown dress shoes.
To finalize the outfit, deck out all your fingers in class rings so no one will doubt that you are a college graduate.
An outfit to relieve your sweaty back
Since commencement takes place outside at Memorial Stadium, things can heat up pretty quick and lead to an annoyingly sweaty back. To keep back-sweat stains at bay, wear a cream-colored backless shirt and cool vegan leather cream-colored slacks. You could also wear a formal black backless dress with lace up heels.
Wearing a backless shirt is also sneaky because when you wear your graduation robe, no one will know you have a scandalously bare back, and your grandmother won’t have to shake her head in disappointment at how risqué kids are these days.
For the indecisive graduates
If you like the idea of wearing pants, but you don’t like having to color coordinate a top and pants, then the jumpsuit is the way to go. Jumpsuits have a bad reputation for being too casual, however, I dare to disagree. Wear a jumpsuit like this red one or this sparkly one with some elegant heels, and Anna Wintour will materialize out of thin air and congratulate you on a job well done — in dress and in finalizing your education. After all, Anna Wintour is always watching.
An outfit for the pasture enthusiasts
Sometimes wearing slacks may seem too fancy, especially if you never take off your graduation robe. Instead, you want to dress for comfortability — after all, you will be sitting for at least four hours. If this is the case, then you’ll want to resort to jeans. Jeans are also good for people graduating with an agricultural degree. They’ll be able to easily maneuver and deter any chickens that may mistakenly wander into the graduation ceremony — it is Nebraska after all and chickens are everywhere.
In order to keep things casual but not too casual, wear dark wash jeans with black dress shoes and a black polo shirt. Be prepared to instantly get job offers from highly-esteemed agricultural organizations as soon as you walk off the stage.
No matter what you end up wearing to grace the turf at Memorial Stadium, I hope you feel a sense of pride as you grasp the thin piece of paper that hints at your future career. While I’m not graduating this semester, I will be soon, so you must let me know if the university presents you with your diploma all rolled up and tied with a red bow like they do in the movies. If they don’t, I will be extremely disappointed. Either way, I am still proud of you and I wish you a bountiful future.