Yesterday morning, I walked outside decked out in a black turtleneck and black leather pants thinking it was another cold spring day. Instantly, I was hit with a wall of hot, moist air. Before my upper lip could harbor a small lake and my brow could collect an entire crown of sweat beads, I sprinted back inside to change outfits. Don’t lie; I know you did the exact same thing.
Temperatures are soaring, and while the chilly Nebraskan breeze dampens any plans to wear crop tops and hot pants, you can still dress warm and scandalous to accommodate your gradually moistening armpits. The main accessory you need is a bra. It can be any bra you don’t mind the public seeing.
The tricky part is styling the bra to ensure no one calls the police on you for public nudity while still looking classy in the front row of your macro-economics class. Therefore, I have five styling tips to get you started on making your unmentionables mentionable.
Wear this outfit without breaking a sweat
If you want to wear a bra with some support, then the sports bra is for you. A sports bra offers coverage, so you don’t need to wear a jacket over the top unless it’s chilly outside. To amplify the athleisure aesthetic, match a sports bra like this one with some patterned track pants and Vans skater shoes. Also, you can tie a jacket like this around your shoulders just in case your teacher is blasting the air conditioning or it starts to get chilly outside.
The UNO reverse card of fashion
If you want to show off your bra, but don’t want to wear only a bra, layer it under a trendy top. Layering also adds interest to an outfit and it’s perfect for those colder spring days. Wear a red transparent, lace bra over a colorful sheer top. This absolutely gorgeous long sleeve shirt featuring a Da Vinci painting would be perfect. Finish the look off with burgundy silk shorts.
This outfit will feel like a rich person’s sleepwear while also looking socially acceptable for a formal outing or a casual day studying at a coffee shop. After all, there is no such thing as being overdressed for any occasion.
Business on top, party underneath
Quickly run to your grandfather’s closet and pick out a suit jacket with the biggest shoulder pads you can find. Layer the blazer over a lacy bra or this black bra corset from Victoria’s Secret and wear high-waisted slacks for pants. Your extreme shoulders will contradict the lacy bra and create an eye-drawing combination. Also, wearing a suit while showing off your undergarments adds femininity to a traditionally masculine look.
This outfit will give you the confidence to man-splain to a man how to play football while gracefully flirting with the Starbucks barista.
Become the hazy figure behind a plexiglass window
You can easily show off your undergarments while staying classy by layering them under a mesh dress. If you’re feeling super brave, wear black high waisted briefs with a black bra under a transparent black dress. If you aren’t ready to show off your entire collection of unmentionables, wear a black skirt under the transparent dress to hide your briefs while still showing off your bra.
Make sure you wear this outfit on a super hot day with minimal wind, as any little draft could freeze you to the bone.
Best worn while sipping a Bahama Mama with a bendy straw
If you’re tired of waiting for summer when it’s socially acceptable to hold blended alcoholic beverages while doing mundane tasks, then stop waiting and make summer come to you by wearing a bikini top. This is my personal favorite bra-wearing trend.
In coastal towns, it’s totally normal to see everyone walking around wearing a bikini. However, in Nebraska, we are far from any beaches, so it may look a little odd walking to class in merely a bikini. Therefore, we need to be strategic about how we style our bikini tops. I recommend wearing a brown bikini top under a loose green shirt that you’d wear unbuttoned. Or instead, for an added cool factor, you could wear a transparent plaid green short sleeve top. As for bottoms, I’d wear long jean shorts. Complete the look with low nude heels.
And there you have it, from my bare navel to yours, the rundown on how to flaunt your bra like the stylish baddie you are.