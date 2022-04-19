With summer peeking its sunshine through the clouds, the gaming community is getting ready for the next half of 2022 video game releases. These new drops will keep you busy through the summer months and will have you on the edge of your seat with excitement for what’s next.
“Nintendo Switch Sports”
Fans of the original “Wii Sports” awoke with the announcement that “Nintendo Switch Sports” is projected to release on April 29. This classic sports game will feature many old fan favorites such as bowling, tennis, chambara and golf that are announced to be added in a free update in the fall. New sports, such as volleyball, badminton and soccer, have been added to the original lineup. A new accessory called the leg strap allows players to attach a Joy-Con to their leg to play soccer, which is almost as close to real life as one can get in a video game. “Nintendo Switch Sports” will also include an online play feature where users can play with friends from anywhere around the world. The Pro League lets players compete against formidable foes online and rise through the ranks. This rendition of the classic “Wii Sports” and “Wii Sports Resort” will have old and new fans of all ages gathering to play with friends and family.
“The Quarry”
This teen-horror story game is set to release on June 10 and is developed by Supermassive Games, known for “Until Dawn.” “The Quarry” is a star-studded game and includes the voice-acting talents of Justice Smith, Brenda Song and Ariel Winter. The story follows a group of teen camp counselors who are spending their last night at Hackett’s Quarry alone. As the player, you control the nine counselors as you choose their fate; the story will unfold according to your choices, which can alter the ending. This thrilling story will surely be one of the best games of the summer, making players hold their breath as the story develops.
“Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes”
This sequel to the 2019 “Fire Emblem: Three Houses” is set to release on June 24. In “Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes” the players will take on the role of a new protagonist called Shez. Players will decide to join either Edelgard, Dimitri or Claude and play alongside other characters from “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.” In this game, players will face off in a real-time battle where you are in command of your army and must use strategic combat skills in order to defeat the enemies. One of my favorite features is back, which is connecting with the characters and building friendships with them. By increasing the friendship level, players can unlock certain perks and boost their stats in combat. While “Three Hopes” may stray from the comfortable combat style from “Three Houses,” it will be exciting to see how all the characters have grown up and how they compare from the previous game.
“Saints Row”
The last Saints Row game was released in 2017 and didn't receive any commercial traction on a big scale. Yet, the developers, Deep Silver Volition, hope to breach the market once again with “Saints Row” releasing on Aug. 23. This game is set in Santo Ileso, a fictional town that mimics the southwest region of America. “Saints Row” will feature four main characters Boss, Eli, Neenah and Kevin. Each character has their own personality, and it will be interesting to see how they play out in the story. Pulling off a new storyline will be difficult, but with the classic customization that made the original games fun, I hope the game will cater to the needs of the audience. If “Saints Row” doesn’t live up to expectations, this could potentially be the end of the franchise.
“Starfield”
Bethesda Game Studios, whether you like them or not, have been trying to find the same success from their early days. With creating games like “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and “Fallout 4” in their early years, it’s no surprise they are still trying to recover from their more recent failures, like “Fallout 76” and “The Elder Scrolls: Blades.” On Nov. 11, Bethesda will be testing their luck once more with the release of “Starfield.” This action role-playing game takes place in a whole new space-themed universe that took Bethesda 25 years to make. While there isn’t much detail about the game yet, eyes are on Bethesda as they hope to bring back their dying fanbase. This will be a game to look out for as it is bound to either be wonderfully constructed or another repetitive game with funny bugs set up for the player to make fun of.
If you have plans for the summer, or not, make sure to clear some of your schedule for these next-gen games. They may surprise you in more ways than one, whether that may be good or bad.