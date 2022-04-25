The anime-to-video game pipeline is riddled with low-quality games. Anime games, in this context, are games that use anime characters as the main focus of the story, and, typically speaking, these games are distinctively lacking as far as plot, gameplay and aesthetics. Of course, there are a few companies that take time to actually compose a high-quality game, but those are diamonds in the rough.
A vast majority of video games that are inspired by anime are just reskinned versions of the same type of gameplay. This is a problem because companies are taking advantage of the fans that adore these anime and who still want to experience the world that was created. If you can find an anime video game that isn’t just an app on your phone, they follow the same two structures: fighting games and story retellings.
The first type of game that typically develops from an anime is combat-centered, where players can choose from an array of different characters and face off against other players. Video games such as “DRAGON BALL FighterZ” and “Jump Force” — a combination game of the shows “One Piece,” “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball,” among other anime — try to emulate the same success as the Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros. franchises. Even though the anime’s dedicated fan base is willing to spend their money on these fighting games, people who may have not seen the show are less likely to buy it. In my personal experience, I am more inclined to buy a video game that has decades of development and original characters because they give more creative freedom. Developers don’t have to stick to the characters, settings and rules of an anime and thus foster a more enjoyable gameplay experience.
The next genre of repetitive anime game is action-adventure. “Pirate Warriors 4” — based on “One Piece” — and “Attack on Titan 2” are great examples of this. Because the plot and mechanics of these games focus around an anime or manga while incorporating a quest-centered format, they ultimately limit creativity when it comes to storytelling. These action-adventure games feel like you are playing something you have already watched a million times before, and that's probably because you have if you’ve seen the anime. That could be ideal for a huge fan of the anime, but for those of us who watched the series casually and aren’t mega-fans, there is no inclination to purchase these games and relive the shows.
While adding on content to already existing anime games wouldn’t change the overall style of gameplay, there are some ways studios could go about making an anime game. The first option would be to create a whole new storyline or go off the manga in order to keep the interest of fans. Another way that developers could do this is to create crossover games where multiple fandoms could come together. A great example of this is “Kingdom Hearts,” where Square Enix grasped Disney fans and made a refreshing and compelling video game by creating a whole new story to go along with the already-captivating worlds.
Anime-inspired games can also be done right, especially if they aren’t direct expansions of an already established anime. One of my personal favorites is the “Ni no Kuni” franchise. These anime-inspired games were developed by Level-5, Netmarble Neo and Studio Ghibli, the animation studio that produced movies like “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro.” Because of the success of the “Ni no Kuni” console games, the franchise is developing an app called “Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds,” set to release early summer 2022 for the western market. Because “Ni no Kuni” saw commercial success across the world, it expanded to release an anime film of the same name in 2019.
“Ni no Kuni” shows that making a game first and then releasing an anime might be the way to go about doing an anime/video game crossover. Due to the fact that these games established a fanbase before the release of the anime show, they will have a higher possibility of reaching outside audiences. After the success of one game, developers often choose to release a sequel and try to create a franchise. With that pattern, dedicated fans of the video game will be drawn toward the show or movie, and new fans of the film or show will be inclined to buy and play the games.
As a longtime fan of both anime and video games, it’s sad to see that some developers are trying to take advantage of dedicated fans. If developers and studios were consistently releasing high quality games, there wouldn’t be a problem. But the reskinned and overdone types of anime games are killing casual-fan interest and oversaturating the gaming market with lackluster releases. The anime-to-game pipeline might not work, but the game-to-anime pipeline is something that can actually be done successfully, and I hope more creators adopt this philosophy.