WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the anime series “Attack on Titan.”
“War never changes” is a phrase that’s carried on through various media over the years, and its core message is central to the hit anime series “Attack on Titan.”
While the show has been subjected to major changes over the course of its near-decade long run, the sheer brutality and horror of war has always been a major theme. “Attack on Titan” isn’t just a show about war and death though — it’s a cautionary tale on how the bloodiest conflicts are triggered, waged and perpetuated. It’s ever more relevant in light of present conflicts across the world, both in the United States with rampant tribalism and in places like Ukraine and Yemen with endless bloodshed.
With four final hour-long episodes set to premiere in 2023, it feels like there’s no better time to reflect on the grim truths of the show's bleak reality and how learning from them might prevent catastrophe in our own world.
“Attack on Titan'' is a gorey dark fantasy series following a decade in the young life of Eren Jaeger, a boy living on the outskirts of a walled, repressive society known as Paradis Island, whose inhabitants believe themselves to be the last of humanity. After losing his mother at the age of 10 during a surprise invasion by mindless, cannibalistic giants known as Titans, Jaeger decides to join the Scouts, a military wing dedicated to exploring beyond the walls and combating the Titan threat.
Jaeger, his friends and fellow Scouts uncover untold secrets about the true nature of their world. One such revelation is a hidden ability among their people to be transformed into Titans, with a select few, including Jaeger himself, able to transform at will with corresponding abilities capable of even greater feats.
As the walls of their illusory reality began to crumble around them at the end of the third season, the heroes of “Attack on Titan'' learned that they were not the last of humanity. In fact, an entire world outside the walls was bent on their annihilation due to them being Eldians, the sole genetic inheritors of the power of the Titans.
The conflict between Paradis and the outside world is revealed to be preceded by a sordid history of 1,000 years of Eldian domination. A 100-year era of “peace” outside the walls followed as a result of their defeat by the nation of Marley, Paradis’ chief adversary responsible for surrounding their island with Titans formed by Eldian prisoners and the subsequent invasion of the island.
In the final season, this culminated in Jaeger executing a plot to destroy the world beyond Paradis by breaking open the island’s walls, which were lined with thousands of massive Titans capable of trampling the entire world.
Throughout the story, the audience is given a series of lessons, both in following Jaeger’s descent into darkness and the isolated people of Paradis Island’s gradual exposure to the reality of the world beyond their walls. By following them, we’re able to see how the world was inexorably launched onto its current path of apocalyptic destruction.
When considering some of the broader themes of “Attack on Titan,” yet another proverb comes to mind: “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Though Jaeger makes it no secret that he intends to wipe out a large swath of humanity in his dark descent, he’s doing so because he believes it to be the only way to save those closest to him.
It’s within this twisted morality that we might glimpse what lies at the heart of both “Attack on Titan” and some of our most basic human instincts: the urge to protect what we love no matter the cost and the inability to look beyond the considerations of our own tribe. When we put the needs of the few over those of the many, it can often feel justified because of these deeply ingrained compulsions.
Whether fear, love or hatred, emotions can be utterly overpowering to our sense of logic and common good, leading us toward some awful decisions. This drives home one of the show’s most vital messages: everyone is capable of evil, and circumstance is the only thing that separates us.
Though it may seem somewhat damning, I think there’s empathy to be found in that idea. It offers a path to forgiveness through understanding that evil isn’t something anyone is born with, but something a person is shaped into by their environment.
If we as a society can come to understand that, perhaps we can find the ability to forgive one another. If we can’t, we only stand to perpetuate the endless loop of conflict fueled by a desire for vengeance.
It was never enough for “Attack on Titan” to merely acknowledge humanity’s affinity for atrocity. The mere potential for evil doesn’t reinforce the non-stop violence in the world of “Attack on Titan.” Something more is required.
The concept of the “cycle of violence” is a driving force for the show’s plot from the first episode onward. After Jaeger’s mother is killed by a Titan at the series’ beginning, he vows to kill “every last one” of those responsible. Though he initially blames the Titans for her death, he discovers that people beyond the walls are responsible and desire his peoples’ eradication due to the sins of their ancestors, and he doesn’t hesitate to turn that violence right back at them tenfold.
The idea of conflicts passed down generationally is far from unfamiliar to our world, which is still suffering from the aftershocks of World War II eight decades later and the cinders of tension from the Cold War once again being stoked.
Though it might seem unnecessarily graphic and dark at first glance, “Attack on Titan” shares profound lessons drawn upon from the harshness of its fictional history. As we find ourselves in a world teetering on the edge of chaos, we would do well to ask ourselves, have we truly learned anything from our own history?
If we don’t, that same history will be doomed to repeat itself until there’s none of us left to carry it on.