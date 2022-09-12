You just got accepted for an interview at your dream company. You have your portfolio and resume in a crisp, manila file folder. You’ve practiced the ‘tell me a little bit about yourself’ question countless times, and you’re ready to impress your future employer with your witty yet thought-provoking answers. Unfortunately, your interview is in two hours, and you are sitting on the floor in your closet having a mild breakdown as you realize you have no idea what to wear.
I’ve been in the same situation multiple times, since my clothing is more rave-wear than interview-wear. However, there is nothing to worry about, because I have learned from my fashion classes and real-world experiences that you can create a professional interview outfit out of practically anything.
Dress like a backdrop
When you go into an interview, you want to dazzle the interviewer with your knowledge of the job and work experiences, rather than with your outfit. Hence, when you’re absolutely stumped on what to wear, dress in a super neutral outfit.
Wear all black, or mix a black pair of slacks or a black pencil skirt with a white button-up top. Stand out from your fellow interviewees by adding dangly earrings or a colorful pair of shoes.
Then walk with purpose into the interview and be the backdrop to your resume.
A 3-piece suit is so yesterday
If the year was 1980, a 3-piece suit would be an appropriate interview outfit; however, we live in a modern society where it's natural to wear a t-shirt with a tie screen-printed onto the front. Unless the job you're interviewing for is for a butler position or for a Wolf of Wall Street, save the in-depth suits for mansion parties and dress more business casual.
For a super casual outfit, wear a green polo and a pair of khaki dress pants with comfortable loafers. If your dream job is more corporate, wear a black sport coat over a white t-shirt and black slacks with shiny black shoes.
Then, make sure your shoes are well-oiled and make a clicking sound when you walk, so you can make an entrance into your interview that no one will forget.
When in doubt, dress it up
If you’re not sure what dress code your future employer will implement, always dress up — just not in a 3-piece suit — rather than dressing too casually.
A good idea is a long A-line neutral-colored dress and modest kitten heels.
A short heel is important. It proves you can look over partitions, but you won’t be uncomfortably tottering into your job interview on stiletto heels.
How to dress for a virtual first impression
Even though job interviews are primarily in-person, an initial Zoom interview is still en vogue. For this type of interview, you won’t have to worry about what pants or shoes you’re wearing, but your top needs to dazzle the interviewer. Try a black frilly button-up blouse and statement earrings.
Put on some glasses and place a coffee cup in the range of your webcam. This proves you like to protect your eyes from the harsh computer screen light and that you also woke up super early to brew a cup of coffee, so you must be very put together and therefore the perfect candidate for the job.
Put on your research goggles
Finally, when you’re all out of ideas on what you could wear to your job interview, ask the interviewee what they recommend you wear or research the company to find out what other employees wear.
There’s never anything wrong with asking too many questions and, if anything, it will impress your future employer. It shows you care about every aspect of the job, even the required uniform.
Hopefully, these tips will help you get started on your next interview outfit. Now go out there, wipe any sweat beading your brow and get that dream job in style.