It’s an age-old debate between my mother and I as to which of our respective generations of country music is superior. We go back and forth between the classic artists from her generation, like Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, and the fun, upbeat artists of my generation, like Brett Young and Thomas Rhett.
But, if I’m completely honest, I don’t mind the aged sound of my mother's beloved ’80s country; I do actually enjoy it. This is why I am now preparing for a family weekend at the George Strait concert on Saturday, April 23, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, I am not blind to the fact that there is a long, rich history of country music before even my mom's generation that I grew up listening to, and I recently learned more about it.
I’ve always recognized that country music is a culmination of different sounds that create one genre. However, I was unaware of just how much it’s changed and developed over time. The style has its roots in folk songs, blues, soul and ballads, and its history can be traced all the way back to the 17th century, according to the Library of Congress. But, it wasn’t until the early 1900s that country music began to be recognized as its own genre.
In the 1920s, pioneer artists like Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family developed the first branch of country music, deemed hillbilly music. They used instruments like banjos and fiddles to create their historic sound. The genre found a home in Nashville, Tennessee, with the opening of the Grand Ole Opry in 1925 and its first show entitled the “The WSM Barn Dance.” Who knew it was that old?
In the Appalachian region, the bluegrass branch of country music began to develop in the 1930s. I didn’t even know bluegrass had country roots. With heavy influences from blues, jazz and religious themes, artist Bill Monroe, the so-called “father of bluegrass,” grew the sub-genre with songs like “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”
In the 1930s and 1940s, the all-too-familiar singing cowboys of the cowboy and western genres began to make their way into the mainstream. This genre is what you think of when you imagine old country music and, for me, the backing tracks of my grandpa’s favorite western movies. Artists like Gene Autry and Roy Rogers split their time between the Hollywood movie scene and their country music careers. Their songs like “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” produced a softer country sound.
Then it gets exciting because later in the 1940s, country music got loud and boisterous with the introduction of the honky tonk branch. I’ll admit it sounds silly, but the term comes from the rowdy country bars where people gathered to listen to the new music that incorporated electric guitars and drums. Loretta Lynn emerged to begin her six-decade career, and Ernest Tubb became the first artist to bring a steel guitar to the Grand Ole Opry.
In the 1950s, the country genre became dominated by a multitude of styles and sounds. Artist Elvis Presley mixed R&B with a country and western sound to create the rockabilly sub-genre that later introduced the legendary Johnny Cash. I can almost hear my grandpa singing way off-key just at the thought of Presley.
In response to the growing popularity of rock music, country artists like Jim Reeves and Brenda Lee abandoned the twang for a more polished country sound called the Nashville sound. While on the West Coast, Buck Owens and the Buckaroos kept the honky-tonk sound alive with the Bakersfield sound in California.
In the 1960s and 1970s, Charley Pride became the first Black country star, and with the help of other artists like George Jones, Pride created an even more refined sound known as countrypolitan. They incorporate string instruments and choirs in background vocals to smooth out the music in songs like “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.”
Beginning in the 1970s, artists like Dolly Parton and Alabama began to appeal to a larger audience with the country-pop sub-genre, and my mother's love of country music was born. With the creation of Country Music Television in 1983, the genre had 24-hour access to television and became more popular.
The neotraditional country sound is what most of us are familiar with today. It began in the 1980s when artists like Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn (my mom was adamant that I include them) and so many other artists began seamlessly crossing over between all of the sub-genres listed above. This is also the sound country artists are producing today. With a more contemporary style, chart-topping modern country singers are carrying on the legacy of those who came before them.
The history runs deep, but the country genre is still going strong. I am eager to see how it develops in the future. With a better understanding of its history, I can now appreciate all styles of country music and am even more excited to slip on my boots for the concert this weekend.