We are in the throes of March Madness, the month-long basketball tournament where 68 college teams compete against one another until the final championship between the last two standing teams. While it’s entertaining to watch lanky men throw a basketball around a court, it’s even better seeing what these towering athletes wear for jerseys.
Unfortunately, the basketball extravaganza ends on April 4, so we have a limited time left to view these polyester-clad ballers. Lucky for you, I have a keen eye, and I was able to spot the good, the bad and the ugly in terms of the players’ uniforms before it was too late.
The good
This year, I’ll admit, the tournament was pretty boring in the fashion department. The teams all had similar uniforms: the monochromatic combination of long basketball shorts and sleeveless polyester tops. Therefore, discerning the good from the bad was no easy task.
However, I have to give first place to Saint Peter’s. Their dark blue monochromatic uniforms were simple and stylish. The team’s shorts weren’t overly long, and the gray detail on the sides of the uniform shirts helped to break up the dark blue. The mustached Doug Edert made the uniforms even hotter, and I found myself unable to take my eyes off his outfit, as well as his very expressive face.
Tennessee finds themself in second place. Their uniform consists of a white and orange shirt and shorts set. The shorts have a tasteful triangle cutout along the hem that helps the uniform stand out among the other teams. Also, white and orange as a color combination always looks wonderful together.
Finally, Kentucky’s team ensemble was trendy and different. The all-white uniform was broken up with blue checkered side panels on the shirt and shorts. While the uniforms slightly resembled the flags used to start NASCAR races, no other team matched them, and they stood out on the court.
The bad
The bad uniforms were not so much badly designed, but rather just plain boring.
First, we have UCLA, who dressed their players in an all blue uniform with gold piping. The athletes looked like they were runaway bandmates from the Blue Man Group. One player even wore a blue T-shirt under his uniform, which should be considered a crime against fashion.
Then there is Iowa State with dichromatic red and yellow ensembles. Their uniforms were similar to UCLA’s in that they were too overwhelmed by one color. The players all looked like they were trying to disguise themselves as firefighter’s poles. Some players even wore red compression pants under their already very long basketball shorts. If they instead wore gold compression pants, then I would’ve given them a higher rating.
The ugly
I was eating a sandwich when I was watching the Kansas vs. Miami basketball game. As soon as I saw Miami’s atrocious uniforms, I had to throw away my poppy seed and spinach wrap because I lost my appetite. The uniforms are a grotesque combination of bright orange, gray and dark green. The designer of these unsightly shorts and shirts must’ve been colorblind or trying to prank Miami. It’s no surprise they lost to Kansas, which had players dressed in tasteful red, white and blue uniforms.
All in all, I wish basketball jerseys were more interesting. We need uniforms with compelling cuts and colors. I guess the purpose of the game is to be a good player, not a fashionable player. However, this is the precise reason that I’ll never understand sports.