Code Red, a subcommittee of Sustain UNL, has partnered with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women's Center in order to provide sustainable menstrual products to students.
Code Red exists to promote awareness and accessibility to ecologically friendly menstrual products, according to Kalyssa Williams, a sophomore landscape architecture major and the treasurer of Sustain UNL. Williams also currently acts as the head of the Code Red subcommittee.
“I became involved with both Code Red and the Sustain Club during the fall semester of my freshman year,” said Williams.
2023 marks the third year of the subcommittee’s existence, but the first in which they have partnered up with the Women’s Center to bring these menstrual products to the greatest number of UNL students possible by offering them for free in the center’s offices. Like in previous years, Code Red will be holding in-person events where students can get these products, while also being informed of their importance.
“Throughout the year, Code Red holds several events to promote our mission and provide students with more education on sustainable menstrual products and how to use them, while also giving them free access,” said Williams.
Furthermore, students from across both of the university's campuses will have the access to these menstrual products, as booths will pop up in both the Nebraska and Nebraska East Unions.
At these distribution events, students can pick from an array of products, entirely free of charge, thanks to an endowment from the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska Green Fund, according to Taylor Martens, a junior psychology major and member of Code Red.
“We are allotted a couple thousand dollars through the Green Fund, which we use to purchase these products,” Martens said.
The reason the Green Fund sees sustainable menstrual products as so imperative is because of the impact that disposable plastic menstrual products can have on the environment. This, along with the economic burden placed on menstruators by single-use products, makes the reusable options Code Red offers all the more attractive, according to Williams.
“The average menstruator will spend around $10,000 on disposable menstrual products,” Williams said. “And the average menstruator will go through about 9,000 tampons or pads in their lifetime.”
This year, Code Red is purchasing their products from Saalt, a biodegradable and reusable menstrual product company. In hopes of providing as much of the student body as possible with these free, eco-friendly products, Code Red has stocked up on them.
“I believe we have about 600 menstrual products we can give out this year,” said Williams. “And the Women's Center will also have menstrual products available year round.”
Code Red will be handing out these sustainable menstrual products on Feb. 12 and 15 at the Nebraska Union on City Campus, as well as on Feb. 17 at the Nebraska East Union on East Campus from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“The people who are going to be at the booths will make anyone who comes up to them feel more than comfortable,” said Martens. “If they have questions to ask, we will answer them, and if they want more resources, we will absolutely provide them.”
Those who can’t make it to these pop-up distribution sites or who don’t feel comfortable coming up to one can also fill out a request form, which will allow them to pick the products up from the Women’s Center when they’re able to. However, Martens encourages anyone to come to the distribution booths, even if they’re nervous or uncomfortable at first.
“The people who are going to be at the booths will make anyone who comes up to them feel more than comfortable,” Martens said.