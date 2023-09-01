Downtown Lincoln has much to offer students in terms of nightlife, shopping and restaurants. With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to start. Keeping business local, though, is the goal of many business owners including these three bookstore owners.
A Novel Idea
Cinnamon Dokken opened A Novel Idea as a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991. Much has changed since the store opened, Dokken said. Now, it has grown into a two-story shop at 118 N. 14th Street with over 50,000 books, novelty gifts, art and two feline shop assistants, Charlie and Cricket.
“The quality of the books is so much better, and since we sell used, rare and out of print, you never know what you're going to find,” Dokken said. “It's just an ever-changing inventory, and we have access to much better books now.”
Dokken said the most important goal of the store is making everyone feel welcome. She hopes that the collection of varying viewpoints in the books she sells reflects that.
“We do feel that it's important to provide a place where everyone is welcome and be non-judgmental,” Dokken said. “We really respect people's academic journeys, their independent discovery of their world and expansion of that at their own pace.”
Keeping it local, Dokken said, is vital to not only the downtown community but to Lincoln as a whole.
“The real impact of locally-owned business and independent bookstores in particular is that an independent bookstore is going to carry out a wide variety of things,” Dokken said. “When you're supporting a local business, you are supporting that whole ecosystem of other businesses.”
A Novel Idea participates in many community events, including First Fridays. The store also builds initiatives around the needs of the community, such as donating its Thursday profits to a local organization that does work around the city of Lincoln including the Indian Center, the Cat House and the Malone Center.
“Community stuff is really important to us,” Dokken said. “There’s that thing, ‘Use what you can to do all the good you can.’”
Bluestem Books
At 137 S. 9th Street, Scott Wendt looks forward to talking to customers about anything from recent releases to current events at Bluestem Books, a used bookstore curated by Wendt himself.
“We really concentrate on having an interesting collection of books,” Wendt said. “Every book here, we picked out individually, and every one is a book that I would buy.”
Started 39 years ago by Wendt and his late wife, Pat, out of a warehouse just a few blocks from where the store currently stands, Bluestem is “a 19th-century bookstore in a 21st-century world,” Wendt said.
“We have a lot of depth and not big piles of what's current,” Wendt said when thinking about how his store stands out. “And generally, we do not carry many bestsellers because they don't have a very good shelf life.”
He and his wife met in their second year at UNL, Scott a history major with an English minor and Pat an English major with a history minor.
“We were both big readers. And I had stacks of paperbacks around,” Wendt said. “And the first time I went to her house, she had a library, and it just really caught my fancy.”
While curating a library of their own, the Wendts would sell books they no longer needed to purchase more books that fit into their interests. All this work of building their own library inspired both of them to leave their jobs and fix up a warehouse in the Haymarket to sell the books they loved.
“Why not?” Wendt said. “Everyone we knew thought it was a terrible idea because you’re giving up health insurance, which is a big step. We started out real small in a little warehouse area under the viaduct, and it's just been going on ever since.”
With help from his daughter-in-law, Kelly, and five-year-old black-and-white Havanese, Maribel, Wendt said he’s glad that people find their way back to the store after nearly four decades of operation.
“Essentially, we're running the same store now as what we did 39 years ago,” Wendt said.
Francie & Finch
After moving from place to place nearly her entire life, Leslie Huerta finally decided to settle and get out of her career in the professional world in 2016 to open Francie & Finch, a bookstore and art gallery at 130 S. 13th Street.
“We moved like every year in my life, and wherever we ended up, I always looked for libraries when I was younger and then bookstores when I got older,” Huerta said. “In my profession, I traveled a lot. I was on the road a lot. So I never minded layovers in airports because there's always a bookstore.”
She is dedicated to offering guests as many options as possible when they come in to find a book for themselves or a gift for someone else.
“I just wanted to have good books available. So it's really across the board; we don't have a specific direction,” Huerta said.
Being a member of the downtown business community, Huerta said she is interested in seeing how the area develops over the next few years. Especially with so much residential construction, she hopes the relationship between community members and local businesses strengthens.
“We'll have shout-outs all the time for things that are happening at the library or different shops downtown or at the Lied Center or at the Playhouse,” Huerta said. “Because it's important and it feels good to connect people with other people.”
Supporting local artists and continuing to build the ecosystem of local businesses in Lincoln is an important pillar to Huerta, as well as creating a welcoming environment for students and other members of the community.
“We sell new books of all kinds, and we also have local, original art. We order books just about every day. So we always have new titles, and we're always happy to include any special requests,” Huerta said. “We're a welcoming space. We have a lot of good books and thank (you) very much for keeping it local.”