“Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” was released to the public on March 25 and awoke many old and new fans of the Borderlands franchise. I was ecstatic to see a big name franchise take on a Dungeons & Dragons concept but in the same comic book art style that Gearbox Software is famous for.
While an ode to a D&D concept is exciting, I was mostly looking forward to seeing all the twists and turns Tiny Tina could throw at me. Yet, the story as a whole feels linear, but that doesn’t make it a bad game.
The story follows up the downloadable content from “Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep,” released in 2013, by reviving Tina’s story and keeping the fantasy theme that was beloved. Tina has set up a tabletop realm known as Bunkers & Badasses for her and her friends to embark on. Tina is known as the Bunker Master, the one who controls the story for the other players. You play as the main hero and are set on a quest battling the evil foes that Tina places in front of you and defeating the Dragon Lord — how original.
While the story may follow a familiar pattern of basic quests only to defeat an ever so evil force, the voice acting makes up for it. The cast of voice actors is loaded with familiar names such as Ashly Burch as Tina, Will Arnett as the Dragon Lord and even Andy Samberg as Valentine. Each voice actor perfectly embraces the craziness of the script and delivers a level of absurdity I adore.
Players can choose from six different classes: Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Graveborn, Spellshot, Spore Warden and Stabbomancer. Users can also create a multiclass character of two different classes to give their character a completely personalized and stylized combat system catered to their personal cravings for destruction.
The combat system is very similar to “Borderlands 3,” in which most of the weapons are just reskins with fun abilities, not including some of the magic bestowed through the game as well. Combat is chaotic and will have you wanting to try out other weapons only to see what else you can do, including playing solo or even co-oping with up to three other friends.
Character and enemy design is one of the strongest points this game has to offer. Each character and enemy fits in the world and is positively individual to one another. Some of the most memorable characters are her Royal Majesty Queen Butt Stallion, a unicorn made of diamond who rules the Wonderlands, and the Shrooms, who are cute little mushroom enemies that only want to destroy you.
After finishing the game, there is still a lot of content to look forward to. Gearbox Software and publisher 2K Games have already announced new post-game content, the Season Pass, including four new content drops, new bosses and even more worlds to explore. This downloadable content will be available on April 21.
While the main story isn’t the strongest point in “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands,” everything else makes up for its lack of a creative plot. The weapons system is amusing to play around with, and the voice actors know how to make a sub-par storyline into something compelling to play.
For fans of the Borderlands franchise, this game will feel right at home, and for newcomers, it is definitely worth checking out if you have some extra free time.