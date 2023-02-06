For the fourth consecutive year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Advocacy, Response and Education (CARE) is hosting its Valentine’s Day bingo. As is tradition, each year comes with a fresh theme, with this year’s being Pal-entines.
Pal-entine Music Bingo will be held at the Nebraska Union in the Regency room from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Through the lens of some of the biggest love songs from ‘90s up to the present day, Jennesa Jarvis, a senior support advocate and lead organizer for the event, said CARE hopes to inform UNL’s student body of the red and green flags of companionship.
“The event is essentially bingo, with songs whose lyrics we are going to highlight and refer to as either red flags or green flags,” Jarvis said.
The topic of identifying toxicity within relationships is a loaded one and is often difficult to address, according to Jarvis, which is why such crucial information is being conveyed through instantly recognizable pop songs.
“We want people to have healthy relationships and to know what they look like,” Jarvis said. “That is one of the goals of this event—to be able to do that in a fun, relatable way through music.”
As an event, Pal-entines is much more than simply bingo and the bingo prizes. Meredith Cain, the administrative coordinator for CARE and a co-planner of the event alongside Jarvis, wants to emphasize a message she said CARE hopes to communicate to people with this year's Valentine’s Day event.
“Having these dialogues doesn't always have to be heavy,” said Cain.
Furthermore, popular music tends to indicate the general trends of a society, especially regarding relationships, which is something Jarvis knows well.
“A lot of people listen to music, but we do not always recognize the words,” Jarvis said. “And when we do, maybe we can see how these red flags are incorporated into our culture today.”
Pal-entines explores all types of relationships, encompassing both platonic and romantic relationships.
“With the name itself being Pal-entines, we want people to know there are healthy and unhealthy friendships as well,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis further stresses the inclusive element of the event, encouraging anyone that has an interest to stop by, even if they don’t have a date.
“Bring friends, bring dates or come by yourself and make friends,” Jarvis said. “That is the goal here.”
Not only will attendees be automatically entered into a raffle, but they will also have the ability to win prizes by winning a bingo.
“If you win bingo, we have multiple prizes to choose from,” said Jarvis. “We also have a raffle at the end for a huge weighted blanket.”
Cain said that even though CARE hopes to communicate the message of healthy relationships, she also wants to emphasize that the event is also meant to be fun.
“We can talk about boundaries and healthy relationships in different ways,” said Cain. “And it can be fun.”