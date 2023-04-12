Freshman year is almost over for me. When I wasn’t in class or going out, I was doing homework. From Abel to Hamilton Hall, I’ve stumbled across the best and worst spots for doing homework on campus.
Hot — Geology Library
In the basement of Bessey Hall hides a cartographer’s dream. When I was told about the library for the first time, my friend mentioned that it felt like a backroom. He wasn't wrong, but the old books and maps fill the shelves and drawers. To anyone who is looking for a quiet and unpopulated place to study — the Geology Library is the place to go. It could use some decorations and updated tables, but it is dead silent.
Not — Entrance of Hamilton Hall
My question is “Why?” People are constantly coming in and out through the doors. Each table can only hold two people. It reminds me of a run-down diner. With my constant need to know everything that is going on, I could not stay focused with the hordes of people leaving their chemistry lectures.
Hot — Mezzanine Room in Love Library
I found this spot the first few months into starting school. It is in no way a “hidden” spot, but it has multiple spots to work in. A lot of other places have the same seating over-and-over again, but each spot is different. One of my favorite parts about the Mezzanine Room is that there are blinders to help students stay focused. Something about the room is cozier than the rest of Love Library.
Not — Main Floor of Love Library
Controversial, but everyone knows that the main floor of Love Library is more for socializing with friends than truly getting homework done. The only place that I have ever been able to study is in the quiet study section. The couch-like seats are way too comfortable to do any work in, I usually sink in and take a nap.
Hot — Academic Grind in Oldfather Hall
Hands down the best part of this study spot is the two nice ladies that work behind the counter. The doughnuts are cheap and delicious, which is a perfect snack when working. The Academic Grind is a mix of quiet enough to be respectful of others studying but has the vibe of a smaller Bagels and Joe but on campus.
Not — Selleck Food Court and Nebraska Union
I don’t know anyone who can eat, socialize and do homework at the same time. Selleck and the Union during the lunch rush are loud and hard to get anything done. I usually see a handful of people that I know during lunch. Props to anyone who studies at Selleck because stopping to eat then go back to typing over and over again takes skill. Now, these two are good spots when it is calm, but it is more of a social zone than study.
Hot — Nebraska Union outdoor tables
Now that it is getting warmer, doing homework at the tables outside is so nice. It’s a perfect place to do homework but not be fully distracted by others. Everyone is walking to classes or hanging out with their friends. When I need a break, I sit back and watch people, but when I need to get stuff done, I have no issue getting into the zone.
Not — Anywhere in Abel or Sandoz
The study rooms in Abel Hall are tiny and feel more like a backroom than anywhere else. For those who use whiteboards, write small. In Sandoz Hall, the furniture the university has is nice and modern, but there are maybe two outlets in the common study area. So, for those long study sessions, go to the library instead. I’d rather walk 10-15 minutes than sit on the floor to charge my computer in Sandoz.
I’m sure there are a handful of study spots around campus that I have yet to check out. If they are as good as the Mezzanine Room or Academic Grind, I’ll be spending the next three years there.