Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the latest installment in what has become the premier first-person shooter franchise on the market, released on Oct. 28.
To address questions of chronology first and foremost, Modern Warfare II serves as the 5th title in the Modern Warfare sub-series and follows directly after the events of the 2019 game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, the 2019 game serves both as a prequel and soft reboot to the overarching narrative of the sub-series.
The campaign for Modern Warfare II is typical CoD fare. It’s militaristic, bluntly patriotic and oddly misty-eyed about the whole affair of war. The principle cast is a hodgepodge of series staples such as Lt. Simon “Ghost” Riley and Captain John Price, whose past trials and present temperaments have been altered to make them a more agreeable lot with which to spend the time it takes to complete the campaign.
The missions are generally well designed, with a few dubious exceptions. Conversely, some truly seem to soar above the mean quality; the game’s final level, “Countdown,” is deserving of special note, as it offers not only the most engaging gameplay but also some of the most enthralling story beats of the entire series.
If there is one good thing to be said of CoD campaigns, it's that they are acutely aware of the purpose they serve, never seeking to overstay their welcome. The seven hours it took me to complete seems a perfect cutoff point, as just before the final mission, I felt an encroaching sense of boredom overtake me.
The real selling point of Modern Warfare II, as in years past, is the multiplayer mode. A smattering of new modes, including a hostage rescue, lends the game a genuine freshness and originality sorely lacking from the prior few titles. The gameplay feels tight and responsive, with a retooled weapons system providing an appreciable heft. However, this year's online offering is not without fault.
The user interference and general user experience online is horrid. The menus are a jumbled, barely navigable mess, which fail to distinguish the content it offers. I was genuinely struggling to find the campaign tab for at least 10 minutes after loading up the game.
The maps present at launch for Modern Warfare II are, without equivocation, amongst the worst the series has shipped with to date. They are far too open, with nondescript expanses providing ample cover for rival campers to take refuge in. It feels far too exposed and makes me jumpy and anxious, as the simplest maneuvers seem akin to sightline roulette. Santa Sena Border Crossing is especially atrocious, owing to just how underdeveloped it feels. It is little more than a border checkpoint in disarray, which is to say a road with some cars strewn about; it barely registers as a map.
However, vast improvements have been made with respect to the game’s progression model. The routine of attaining and leveling up a weapon feels less tedious, owing to the streamlined upgrade system. It all feels substantially more intuitive, as if your progress is a natural extension of the time you've spent playing, and less an obtuse system which only ever serves to keep you from things you really want.
There are multiple faults to be found in Modern Warfare II, however the pros well outweigh the cons, so much so that I can't help but recommend the title to fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.
I give Modern Warfare II an 8/10. It might not be a revelation for the franchise as a whole, but when the game continues to play, run and sell this well, then perhaps a revelation just isn't necessary.