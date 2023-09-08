Stories Coffee Company announced the opening of their new location inside the Union Bank & Trust in downtown Lincoln via their Instagram page on Aug. 21.
The establishment, formerly known as ‘Stories Coffee House,’ was purchased by Dan and Brooke Loutzenhiser back in 2017. The Loutzenhisers were in the market to buy a coffee shop, and when their beloved coffeehouse came up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity.
“We bought the name and we completely changed everything. But we wanted to keep some things going from 20 plus years ago,” Loutzenhiser said.
According to the Loutzenhisers, they wanted to continue Stories’ legacy of giving back to the community. Each quarter, Stories Coffee Company donates a portion of their sales to a local non-profit organization that they’re passionate about.
They’ve donated to formerly incarcerated non-profit organizations, HETRA, Heart Heroes, and this upcoming quarter, they will be donating to Girls Inc. According to Loutzenhiser, they give back to diverse organizations.
“That’s our mission, and you know, beyond that, it’s creating a community and space and we’ve been very fortunate to have our facilities full of life…It’s been really cool and rewarding,” Lotzenhiser said. “It’s kind of why we got into it. It’s more than just to have a business that makes money.”
The new downtown location displays an array of tables and lounge seats — perfect for students to complete their schoolwork while sipping a tasty cup of joe. The open layout and peaceful ambiance offers students a new study space within walking distance from campus.
Haley Claussen, a senior master of professional accountancy major (M.P.A), was studying with friends at Stories. “It’s the best thing ever,” Claussen said. “I like the open air…It’s clean but not sterile… and the coffee is really, really good.”
Senior M.P.A students Emily Kraai and Mason Stahl offered their insights on the new java shop. “It’s definitely one of my new favorites for (specialty coffee drinks)... it's also fun to be in more of a corporate building,” Kraai said.
“I’m glad they came to Lincoln,” Kraai said, who had heard of the company from coworkers in Omaha but had never found the time to check it out.
This was Stahl’s first time in the store, but he voiced his admiration for the space.
“So far, I just really like the open feel and all the nice decorations, just enjoying some coffee,” Stahl said.
According to Loutzenhiser, Stories Coffee Company is unique from other coffee shops in that they roast their own coffee and have a mobile coffee cart. They are also beginning to branch out into retail, selling 12 oz coffee bags.
“We’re a little bit more than what meets the eye,” Loutzenhiser said.
The shop is a great option for students who want a quick escape from campus or a new atmosphere to feel inspired by, according to Loutzenhiser.
“I just want them to know how beautiful the space is, how welcoming the coffee shop is and that it’s definitely an environment that would make for a great spot to meet for all things school,” Loutzenhiser said.