After months of writing songs and finding their sound, the Omaha-based experimental punk rock band Bug Odyssey has broken into the musical world. Bug Odyssey, composed of three tight-knit friends, plan to release their first original EP moving into the spring season.
The journey of releasing their own original music has not been an easy one. Bassist and vocalist Brandon Robinson formed the band back in 2020 with guitarist and vocalist Wes Miller, and the two have made changes since.
“We had been looking for drummers for a while, and we kept finding people who weren’t even drummers,” Miller said. “A few of them didn’t just vibe with us, which is fair. That’s just what happens. It’s art.”
After discovering Zach Unverzagt through a mutual friend, Robinson and Miller decided to give him a shot.
“We were like, why didn’t we find this guy sooner,” Robinson said. “I remember the first time we jammed with Zach [Unverzagt], we could all just feel the chemistry right away. I felt like I won the lottery.”
After finding this chemistry between the three, Unverzagt was invited to join the band. He said that he believes he joined on July 11, 2022. Throughout their months of practicing, Bug Odyssey decided it was time to create their own music.
“We’ve been trying to write as many songs as possible,” Miller said. “We want to have less than ten songs, and we are talking about having it done around March or April.”
All of the Bug Odyssey members pitched in to purchase a mixing board, microphones and professional applications to record their first songs. Once the EP is finalized, they plan to release the music to their YouTube channel.
Unverzagt said that their dynamic serves as an easy way to make music together.
“We all just bounce off each other,” Unverzagt said. “[Robinson] put it well one time, he’s the foundational base, so we’re just able to talk to each other on our instruments. I’ll talk to Brandon on the bass, and then he’ll talk to Wes [Miller] on the guitar. I think we just really bounce off each other well.”
Just like any other band, Bug Odyssey said in unison that they share inspiration from artists such as Black Sabbath, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains, Nirvana and many others. As they work on their EP, they keep these artists and their work in mind.
Although the group members loved the work of these artists, Miller and Robinson said they never attempted to replicate it in any way until they decided to start the band.
“Honestly, I had no idea how I got into music,” Robinson said. “I just kind of got dragged into it. When [Miller] asked me to start a band with him, I didn’t even know how to play bass. I didn’t know how to play anything.”
After teaching themselves how to play their respective instruments, Miller said they found that making music is another passion of theirs, not just listening to it.
Through their shared passion and friendship, this trio finally found themselves ready to make their own music and share it with the world. Bug Odyssey’s debut EP will be on platforms sometime this spring season.
“Music has always had a very profound effect on me,” Miller said. “I always kind of sought out the intense feelings that it would give me.”