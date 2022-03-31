The first season of “Bridgerton” found a place in over 82 million households around the world. At the conclusion of the first season, viewers discovered the identity of the mysterious Lady Whistledown and it was widely known that, with the resolution of Daphne Bridgerton’s storyline, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) would become the focus for the second season.
Season two begins by introducing Eloise into society as her older brother, Anthony, searches for a wife of his own. Anthony eventually meets this season’s diamond after dismissing numerous other women, leading to his decision that Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) is the best option for his family. Although he proposes to Edwina and makes it all the way up to the altar, his love-triangle with her older sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), complicates matters. Anthony is left to decide where his love lies, with the right choice for his family or the right choice for his heart.
While I love the theatrical aspects of “Bridgerton” and the drama associated with the young characters’ debut into Regency London’s competitive marriage market, I can’t help but empathize with Eloise’s storyline and apparent disgust at the antiquated concept. At the beginning of season two, I was eager to finally see Eloise blossom into her own narrative, with the continuation of her snarky remarks and independent spirit.
From the fake names on her dance card to accidentally impressing the Queen, I longed for Eloise to stay on screen for just a few more minutes. Throughout the season, there weren’t nearly enough comments from Eloise about the sexist norms of London as there should’ve been. I couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed, especially with this season supposedly being her first step into womanhood.
For the first few episodes, all I could think about was Eloise walking out of her bedroom saying, “Let’s get this over with.” The plot droned on with the same displeasing yellow dresses for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and a lack of jaw-dropping drama. Each episode was more monotonous than the last, with a lack of the Queen’s sneaky plots and the mother Bridgerton’s sarcasm.
I was disappointed by the first few episodes. My expectations were high for Penelope growing as the town’s surreptitious wallflower. There wasn’t anything original about Lady Whistledown as she opened the new season compared to the first, although it was refreshing to hear Julie Andrews’ lovely voice again. It was interesting to finally see the behind-the-scenes of newspapers coming about, but I was hoping for more gossip and eye-opening revelations.
There’s no doubt that Viscount Anthony Bridgerton stole the spotlight this season in his pursuit of finding a flawless wife, but he lacked the true emotion that Daphne exemplified last season. Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, was more enjoyable to watch in season one, with her proper and compliant countenance and her desirable suitor, the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).
I was a huge fan of the Duke in the first season. When I heard he wouldn’t be returning to the screen, I can’t help but say my heart was a little broken. The remaining actors aren’t quite the stud that Simon is, causing me to wonder who would take his place as the attractive and more than a little angsty figure. This season, Kate seemed to fill the void of our beloved brooding Duke as she stole the audience’s sweeping eyes with her captivating beauty.
I definitely wanted a break from all of the sex scenes that permeated the initial season, however this season lacked anything even slightly arousing. In season one, everyone remembers the scene where Daphne and the Duke were in the garden and their passion for one another sparked. It was sexy and demanded the audience’s attention. The producers tried to replicate this romance, now between Anthony and Kate, but it didn’t quite reach the same level.
In one particular scene, Anthony found himself alone with Kate in a similar situation, but there wasn’t anything even remotely steamy between the two. Instead, what we got was poor acting with overly dramatic music in the background and nothing else to hold viewer attention. Later on in the season we learn that the show was trying to bring attention to Anthony’s reaction to the bee almost stinging Kate as it reminded him of his father’s death. However, in the moment, it felt like a poor remake of season one’s love interests.
Season two’s plot focused on Anthony, but the writers ensured that the season was carried by strong and powerful women. Kate was refreshing to see outside the social norms of the Regency era. She went riding alone, hunted and avoided the expectation of finding a husband. Yet at the end of season two, she still falls into the trap of requiring a man by her side. For a woman who resented men, specifically Anthony, the whole season, she fell a little too quickly for a man, in my opinion.
Then there’s Marina Crane (Ruby Barker), the most dull character to exist in the history of “Bridgerton.” She was not for my taste in season one and I couldn’t have rolled my eyes more when she came on screen in season two. I was ready for her to be left behind in the first season.
Marina’s cousins, the Featheringtons, could’ve stayed in season one as well, for all I cared. The eldest Featherington daughters remind me of the evil stepsisters from Cinderella, and I didn’t care to see them on screen. The only Featherington I was actually pleased with was Lady Featherington because she finally fabricated some drama for the season, even if it wasn’t the focus.
The plot line didn’t pick up until halfway through episode four. Anthony only had a couple facial expressions until episode five, when he finally proved his manhood at the dinner table by protecting the Sharmas from their ridiculous and entitled grandparents. In season one, we watched him sleep around and struggle with his role as the head of the family. He could never quite figure out how to take over his father’s role balancing love, seriousness and fun. In season two, we see the eldest Bridgerton finally step into himself and in a way it was endearing.
Episode five finally felt like the “Bridgerton” I knew and loved, with the twists, turns, love and hatred reminiscent of season one. It carried on through the end of the season, making the season actually binge-worthy. At the end of episode seven, the writers even managed to slip in a cliffhanger, which I didn’t think was possible based on how the season had been going.
When I finally reached the final episode, I was genuinely more or less happy with how the season turned out. The ending was rushed for the slow-burn love story, and I don’t find myself aching for season three with the lack of a major cliffhanger. However, the writers set up several storylines to carry on throughout the next few seasons despite the lack of a dramatic ending. While I have my grievances with the most recent “Bridgerton” season, I am always a sucker for a happy ending. I can live in peace knowing that the Bridgertons are content; at least until season three premieres.
Overall, season two of “Bridgerton” was short on the excitement that I was hoping for, but it was still worth watching. The producers tried too hard to replicate the first season’s steamy passion and dramatic reveals, and they came up short. It’s worth the watch as long as your expectations aren’t too high.