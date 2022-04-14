From vintage game fanatics to more contemporary enthusiasts, Mana Games has board games for every level of player. In the heart of the Historic Haymarket, two University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni opened Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games.
After meeting at Lincoln Southeast High School, Alma Cerretta and Sam Volkmer knew they had a long-lasting friendship in their midst. However, they didn’t know that this friendship would lead them towards co-owning a board game café together. With Cerretta’s interests in café management and Volkmer’s interest in board games, the duo decided to put their passions together to create Mana Games.
Mana Games has been around since 2018 making connections throughout the community. Over time Cerretta and Volkmer worked with local businesses hosting gaming events, especially with Cosmic Eye Brewing.
“We were at Cosmic Eye every week doing some kind of game night,” Cerretta said. “That’s kind of how we started getting our names out there and meeting people in the community.”
Through the duo’s connections, it became clear to Cerretta that they needed a community space for people to gather and bond over board games.
“A lot of people are looking for an activity that they can reconnect with their family and friends [over], so we felt like it was the right time to bring something like this to Lincoln,” Cerretta said.
Cerretta and Volkmer have put together a collection of over 900 games that are available to play at the café. Volkmer said the games include antiques, party games, role-playing games and games geared towards younger children.
“We still want to cater, to a certain degree, to the more heavy board game folks because there is a great community here in Lincoln,” Volkmer said. “But we also want to foster people who are really new to games and kind of give them a really easy outlet.”
Throughout the week, Mana Games hosts a series of events including game training, testing up-and-coming games, RPGs and crafting workshops. Events can be found on their Instagram and Facebook page. During their learn-to-play events each Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m., one of the staff members will lead participants in learning how to play a game selected by experienced players.
“I would say if you know how to play chess or Risk, then you can probably play any game that will do a learn-to-play because we usually do pretty accessible stuff,” Volkmer said.
Mana Games has Wi-Fi for studying and work, along with a café with a large assortment of food and drinks. Cerretta’s history of café management and love for coffee has allowed her to create her dream menu.
“I’m really passionate about coffee, about creating a menu that is exciting and interesting and affordable and supporting lots of local vendors throughout our process,” Cerretta said. “We have bread that’s local, pastries that are locally made or our coffee or tea.”
From coffees to hot chocolate, daily soups to pizza, there’s meals catered to each part of the day while customers are gaming.
Mana Games is open every day with day passes and memberships available for the gaming portion. An individual day pass is $5, with kids 12 and under free with a paid adult. After paying the entrance fee, customers are welcome to play any of the games on hand. The games are sorted out into different sections, and computers containing the café’s game library are available to search for games with specific age ranges, player limits and play times.
Located inside the Lincoln Creamery building across from Ivanna Cone, Mana Games was opened Jan. 5, where Indigo Bridge Bookstore once resided. Cerretta said she had dreamed of opening the game café in that building and it quickly became the top of her list when the bookstore moved out.
With the Creamery building surrounded with businesses and just a few blocks away from UNL, Mana Games is in a prime location.
“It’s just kind of a nice home base when you’re hanging out downtown,” Cerretta said. “There’s a lot of great restaurants and bars and everything down here, so we like to be kind of in the center of all that.”
With a couple coats of bright blue paint, some tables, chairs and coffee machines, Mana Games was up and running for business on Jan. 5. Since the opening, Mana Games has continued to serve Lincoln as a place for gatherings and fun.
“I just want people to feel like they had a very fun, community-oriented experience. We just really want to be an inclusive space for all people,” Cerretta said. “And hopefully, they learn some new games and have some great food and drink while they’re here too.”