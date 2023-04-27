After seeing the trailers for “Beau is Afraid,” I thought I had at least a baseline idea of what this movie would be about. However, after viewing this nearly 3-hour psychological thrill ride, I can guarantee that any expectation a viewer has for this movie will be absolutely shattered.
“Beau is Afraid” is the third film from horror icon Ari Aster, following Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), a middle-aged adult with crippling social anxiety whose anxiety medications have had no positive effect. He is supposed to go visit his mother for the anniversary of his father’s mysterious death, but extenuating circumstances lead him to cower in fear, stuck in his apartment, missing his flight home.
Every trip outside of Beau’s apartment is a treacherous journey where even walking to the convenience store across the street seems too daunting. After getting some troubling news, Beau is tasked with finding his own way home, but that effort is cut short when he gets hit by a car. The crashers, Roger (Nathan Lane) and Grace (Amy Ryan), take Beau into their home after patching him up and let him rest. From this point, Beau must overcome every outlandish adversity life can throw at him and make the daunting trek back to his mom’s house.
The greatest strength of “Beau is Afraid” is its ability to evoke any emotion or reaction on the spectrum. There were countless moments where my mouth was left wide open in pure shock, followed closely by incredibly heartfelt and human moments that took my breath away. Aster dances over this line constantly throughout the film, leaving the audience with severe emotional whiplash — but in a good way. After this whole roller coaster of shock and awe, I felt “Beau is Afraid” did its job in providing an entertaining experience.
Anxiety is an issue that many creators have attempted to handle within their medium. However, Aster is able to take everyday tasks and make them seem impossible to even us as the viewer, bringing a marvelous portrayal of anxiety to “Beau is Afraid.”
As someone who’s been struggling with anxiety for years, I felt very seen during the ludicrous scenarios Beau faces, whether that is worrying that random people on the street are mad at you or that all of your friends have some secret conspiracy behind your back. These are all thoughts I’ve had in my everyday life, and to see how ridiculous they look on the big screen is almost therapeutic. Aster is a master of anxiety and portrays it beautifully in “Beau is Afraid.”
“Beau is Afraid” seems to be a very personal story that has many references and minor details representing aspects from Aster’s real life. The film as a whole is a massive artistic effort that is beautiful and haunting, but I feel like a lot of the deeper meanings hidden within the film were lost on me. There were times when I couldn’t tell what was real and what was in Beau’s head. I’m sure there is a way that I could identify on later viewings, but after one watch I’m left confused as to what the overall message was.
I’ve seen so many reviews already that call out Aster for not making “Beau is Afraid” more accessible to mainstream audiences, but I don’t think that’s the point of the film. Just because someone as a viewer doesn't have social anxiety or issues with their mother, doesn’t mean they can’t appreciate this as an artistic achievement. Those things might help viewers understand aspects of the film better and help them relate a bit more, but that doesn’t close them off entirely from their enjoyment of the movie as a whole.
“Beau is Afraid” is a pulse-pounding artistic wonder that shakes its viewers deep to their core with shocking visuals and an emotional journey. If this sounds like your cup of tea, see “Beau is Afraid” in theaters now.