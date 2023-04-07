The Residence Hall Association’s first Battle of the Halls encouraged competition and community with activities such as a trivia night, food trucks, a dodgeball tournament and comedian Ryan Kelly.
RHA is the student government for the residence halls on campus. Within RHA, there are seven different councils at each of the halls. Throughout the year, this organization puts on events for residents and students, including last week’s Battle of the Halls.
This was the inaugural year for Battle of the Halls. From March 29 to April 1, RHA hosted four separate events. Madison Hurst, the RHA president and a coordinator for the dodgeball tournament, said this event is the first cross-hall competition between residential halls.
“Battle of the Halls is a cross-hall competition. What that means is that the residence halls are competing against one another,” Hurst said. “It’s a competition between the halls to promote some friendly competition and engagement with the residents.”
To make this a competition, at each event, volunteers would ask participants what resident hall they were from. Annalyse Gallo, traditions committee chair of RHA and a food truck coordinator, said the competition ran on a point system where each participant would get a ticket per event.
This type of event has been in the works for over a year now. Hurst said that the idea was pitched last year, but it took until now to plan.
“It was something that our executive board had talked about last year and I think it got thrown into the notes of our traditions chair’s documents. Annalyse really took that idea and before we left for winter break, she started to develop it,” Hurst said. “In our executive meetings, we took some time to brainstorm events and we really laid out what we wanted it to look like.”
When it came to deciding what events to hold for the competition, RHA wanted to make sure there were a variety of things. Hurst said that having diverse activities can help increase participation.
“We knew that we wanted to have a variety of things because we knew that doing all sports or all academic-type things wasn’t super inclusive, and it wouldn’t be super interesting to the whole resident population,” Hurst said. “So, we wanted to do a variety of things so that more people would want to get involved.”
During the last event, which was the comedian, RHA announced the winner of the Battle of the Halls competition. To honor this residential hall, the organization got an award for the winner that will become a tradition in the years to come. Hurst said that this will help recognize the participation of that residence hall.
“We found a plaque and we customized it to have the Battle of the Halls logo and the RHA logo. What we’re going to do is put up a little nameplate, which will list the residence hall and the year they won,” Hurst said. “We envision it being like a traveling plaque. So, the hall that wins this year will have the plaque until next year.”
This friendly competition allowed students from the different residence halls to compete and get to know each other. Hurst said that this was the goal with Battle of the Halls.
“The overall goal is to create a stronger sense of community within the residential halls. It’s a chance for each hall to develop a team for an event or campaign to participate in the overall competition,” Hurst said. “I think the goal is just to get people interested, and then involved and engaged in those events, and hopefully, create a better community.”
As the semester enters the last month, finals begin and stress piles on. Gallo said that events like Battle of the Halls are a great way to de-stress from daily school life.
“College life can be overwhelming and we often think that school is the only major part of college. But that’s not all of it,” Gallo said. “I hope that these events provide our residents and other UNL students with something fun to attend, something laid back, not super intense. Just something like a distraction from school for a bit, just to hang out with friends and get to know other people.”