As many know, the U.S. government is contemplating banning the social media app TikTok. This video app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and lawmakers have recently expressed concern how this may pose a security risk to the over 100 million U.S. users.
The news has been focused around how the Chinese-owned app has our personal information and the politics behind this, but there would also be a wave of effects on a personal level to users if a ban is decided. I know that there would be many impacts on myself, both positive and negative, if TikTok was banned.
Let’s start with the positive. TikTok is notorious for its 10-second videos and the addictive setup that draws many young people in. This has led to shortened-attention spans with the endless cycle of content that enters our brain and is replaced with another video within seconds. I know that watching “Family Guy” no longer has the same appeal without a gameplay video of “Subway Surfers” playing below.
Another positive effect of banning this app would have on me is simply that there would be one less social media app out there. Just like any other young person, I have a slight obsession with social media. I carefully curate my Instagram feed, make sure to respond to my friends on Snapchat in a timely manner and brainstorm TikTok ideas to show the world that I am funny and trendy but not trying too hard.
This is exhausting. Having to think constantly about how I am being perceived and trying to control this image has led me to feel bad about myself and compare myself to others. Without TikTok, I’d have one less social media outlet to be bombarded by. I would no longer be jealous of Alix Earle’s lifestyle and looks and would no longer have to make sure I’m posting the “right” things.
With this being said, I don’t think TikTok has had an entirely negative impact on me. I believe that there are many positive impacts that this app offers. For starters, this is where I find much inspiration. I have found some of my favorite books, bands, makeup brands and clothing stores from TikTok. Being able to find helpful suggestions with a swipe of a finger is something that I am grateful to have.
Another aspect that I would miss if TikTok was banned is the sense of community it brings. Through its algorithm, videos that are crafted to my personal taste have been brought to my attention. Because of this, I have been able to connect with people who are similar to me and have the same interests and opinions. This goes outside of the digital world as well. I have made friendships by simply referencing a TikTok user or sound that resonates with many people. This common interest has made talking to new people easier for me and has led to many new friends.
The most simple negative effect of banning TikTok would have on me is simply the loss of a source of entertainment. Nowhere else but TikTok am I able to watch a compilation of funniest moments from “Glee” and have that followed up by an edit of Gwyneth Paltrow in the courtroom. Although it has many negative effects, we have to admit that TikTok is a great source of comedy.
I am not sure what the future holds. Who knows if the government will instate a nationwide ban of TikTok or if it will continue being a stronghold in the world of social media? What I do know is that there will be many personal effects if a ban ensues. I think now is a time for everyone to take a step back and evaluate what effects TikTok has on them on a personal level.