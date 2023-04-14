With only a 45-minute drive separating the cities of Lincoln and Omaha, many Lincoln natives and students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln find themselves visiting this Northeast city often. Omaha has many things to offer from the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to the College World Series, but one thing that has a special place in many hearts is the downtown area.
Downtown Omaha has a variety of different shops, restaurants and activities that make it a place worth visiting. Below are some of my favorite places to visit when I make the journey to my hometown for a quick getaway from the busy life of UNL.
1404 Collective
Hence the name, 1404 Collective is located at 1404 S 13th St. in the heart of Little Bohemia. This shop is fairly new but has already made strong impressions on many. This clothing shop is made up of over 20 sellers, where customers can shop for secondhand and vintage items while still supporting small businesses. Open on the weekends, this is the perfect place to purchase fashionable and sustainable pieces that will be the highlight of your closet.
Ted & Wally’s
What is a good list without an ice cream spot? Ted & Wally’s serves homemade ice cream with local ingredients, which makes it a favorite among many Omaha natives. It is a small family-owned business that has a variety of different flavors, cones and toppings that are bound to make any mouth water.
Ted and Wally’s is located in the heart of the Old Market on the corner of 12th and Jackson Streets. Customers can choose to eat their sweet treats inside or take it to their outdoor patio if the weather permits.
Amateur Coffee
Though downtown Omaha offers a variety of different coffee shops to try out, Amateur Coffee is among the best of these options. This tiny coffee parlor offers an entirely vegan menu ranging from Lucky Charms Lattes to a gluten-free breakfast sandwich.
Amateur also has a no-waste initiative where they offer a reusable glass jar program where customers can purchase a glass jar to take their coffee to-go without throwing out yet another cardboard cup. Customers can find this shop at 3913 Cuming St. and can even order online to either be delivered or picked up.
Great Plains VTG
Yet another place to shop for vintage items, Great Plains VTG has a great selection of vintage clothing, most noticeably their T-shirts, crewnecks and Husker merchandise. Located on the second floor of 1105 Howard St. in Suite 203, this somewhat hidden store is well worth the climb upstairs. If you are in need of a fashionable graphic tee or looking for unique gear to wear to Nebraska football games this fall, this is the place for you.
Upstream Brewing Company
Located on 514 S 11th St., Upstream is Omaha’s original brewpub. With a vast selection of beer along with a full-service bar, Upstream serves as a great spot for a night out. Not only are their drinks delectable, but their food is as well. They offer genuine beef along with as much locally-sourced fare that they can acquire. If sitting down isn’t what you are looking for, they also offer carry-out and delivery. A personal favorite of mine is their Jackson St. Jambalaya, which almost transports me to New Orleans every time I order.
After compiling this list, I have barely scratched the surface of all that downtown Omaha offers. From mouthwatering restaurants to hidden vintage finds, Omaha truly has it all. If you are passing through or even taking a trip to the area, I highly recommend checking out downtown. It has something for everyone and is a place where you can relax and discover new things.