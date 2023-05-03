After years without live performances and no newly released music since 2016, fans were over the moon to hear that Frank Ocean was announced to be the Sunday headliner at Coachella this year.
Listeners purchased outrageously priced tickets and waited over 10 hours to see him perform in Coachella Valley. Those who weren’t physically present planned to watch the show through a livestream. Fans did anything to get a glimpse of their favorite artist.
However, instead of Frank performing, he opted out.
Right before going onstage, Ocean reportedly decided that the entire set was wrong, and he wouldn’t perform if it wasn’t changed.
An elaborate ice skating rink with professional figure skaters was set up on stage but was suddenly called off. The show was supposed to be live streamed, yet it was later announced that it would not be, unlike many of the other performances over the weekend.
These sudden changes caused a delay in the show and was followed by Ocean giving fans a low energy performance where he even seemingly lip-synced several of his songs. After a disappointing night for fans, Ocean later announced that he would not be returning for the second weekend of the festival due to a “leg injury.”
The reactions to this debacle were mixed. Many long-time fans swallowed their pride and love for Ocean, admitting that this entire situation was unprofessional and hurtful towards fans. Others continued to defend him, claiming that he was under a lot of pressure and gave it his best shot.
Do I think this entire situation could have been avoided? Absolutely. Do I think he let down his fans, leaving fans disappointed after waiting six years as he came back to performing? Also yes. Besides the obvious disrespect he gave his fans who paid an absurd amount of money to see him, many individuals continue to defend him like their lives depend on it.
This theme of fans worshiping musicians does not only pertain to Ocean, though. In our current era of popular culture, fans have put their favorite artists on a pedestal. If anyone dares to mention that Taylor Swift is among one of the highest contributing individuals to carbon emissions, they will be burned at the stake.
As self-respecting individuals, we need to stop doing this. We need to hold problematic celebrities accountable. Humans are flawed individuals by design, and it is supposed to be that way. Nobody is perfect, no matter how many celebrity fan TikTok accounts try to convince us otherwise.
When musicians do something problematic, instead of defending them relentlessly, we need to take a step back and realize that these are human beings, not gods. Your favorite artist is not a perfect individual, and they should not be treated as such.