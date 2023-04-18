As a teenage girl, I have spent hours upon hours scrolling mindlessly through Pinterest, looking as others flaunt their perfect summers. These picture-perfect summer escapades include late nights at the beach, many music festivals and magical family vacations with a lakeside backdrop. I’ll be the first to admit it, I’m jealous. I would love to be able to do all of those fun things and have the most carefree three months of my life, but unfortunately, reality calls, and I realize one thing: I’m broke.
Instead of this Pinterest-fueled dream summer, I will be spending my months away from school, working like many of my peers. Though this may seem discouraging at first, this doesn’t mean that I can’t have a fun-filled summer. For all of my broke girls out there, this is my guide to having a great summer while on a budget.
Chow down at a picnic
This is the most simple, but fun, activity to do with your friends that is also relatively cheap. Just grab a blanket, drinks and a snack, and you will be on your way. Personally, I enjoy making an easy charcuterie board with cheeses, crackers, meat and fruit, and pair it with strawberry lemonade or sparkling water.
If you really want to spice up your picnic, you can hit the thrift stores and purchase items such as a soft blanket, mismatched plates, glasses and bowls, candles or even a woven picnic basket. This would serve as a great photo opportunity, even if the price is a bit higher.
Go biking
Being on a budget has made me realize how most of the childhood activities that filled my summer days were cheap. Regardless, going old school and riding a bike with your friends is once again the perfect, cheap summer activity. Biking is a great way to exercise and is just simply fun. So search up Strava and find the best bike route that other cyclists in Lincoln are using. Pick out your cutest pair of biker shorts, spray on some sunscreen and grab a bottle of water to go enjoy the weather and exercise.
Arts and crafts: outside edition
If you were on the internet in 2019, you may remember a term called “VSCO Girl.” This referred to a popular aesthetic popularized by the editing app VSCO. A telltale sign of a so-called “VSCO Girl” included hand-woven bracelets. Well, I say this summer we bring this back. These bracelets are fun to make, cute and make a fun gift to give to a friend. If you really want to upgrade this activity, do it outside, preferably with a sunset in the background. Or, you could take a different route and instead grab a canvas to paint and create art with friends. Just make sure to wear your oversized Okoboji t-shirt.
Check out a farmers market
Take a look at your city’s local farmers markets, and make a morning out of it. You can wear your cutest summer attire, take cute pictures and support local businesses. You can even buy a bouquet of flowers to give to a loved one (or for some self love), some fresh strawberries for the perfect summer snack or a delicious jam or salsa. Even if you don’t buy anything, just going to enjoy the cool morning weather and spend time browsing is reason enough to add this to your summer bucket list.
Movie night
A movie night can take on many different forms. Maybe you could check to see if there are any drive-in movie theaters near you and make a whole event out of it. If none are nearby, you could just grab your friends, pop some popcorn, buy your favorite snacks and have a movie marathon at home. Spice this up and watch it outside on top of a comfy setup. If you have a projector, you could have your own mini theater, but even a laptop or TV screen would do fine.
With these ideas in mind, I think it is possible to achieve all of our Pinterest-inspired dreams this summer while keeping it relatively cheap. You don’t need to have fancy vacations or attend the most expensive music festivals to have a great summer. Stick to the basics, and I am sure you will have a great time.