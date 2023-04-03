Nested between a small boutique and furniture store sits a locally owned record shop and bowling pro shop. Located on North Cotner Boulevard, the storefronts of Backtrack Records and Let’s Talk Bowling elicit the idea of two separate stores. It is not until someone walks in and sees the gaping hole in the wall from a presumably knocked-out door that makes customers realize that these two seemingly different businesses are run together.
One may not expect records and CDs to be sold side by side with custom bowling balls, but this business makes it work. The previous owner of Backtrack Records, Jeff Loos, started the business back in 1988 and ran it until 2014, when Jason Johnson, owner of Let’s Talk Bowling, purchased it. Since then, Johnson and partner Robert Stevens have run both shops as a collective unit.
“We bought [Backtrack Records] and there was a door there, so we weren’t connected, but now our door is gone,” Stevens said. “And you know, we don’t really have to staff that, we don’t really depend on it for a living because we’re bowlers.”
The record part of the shop has a vast variety of different genres of music, with titles ranging from the ‘70s to the 2000s. At affordable prices, vinyl collectors can purchase records ranging from John Lennon to Snoop Dogg without hurting their wallets like many other shops in the area.
“[Let’s Talk Bowling] is the shop we make a living on, so you can give somebody a little more for some used records if it’s really good versus some other places in town,” Stevens said.
Though an unlikely pair, many customers have found the two stores offer an interesting experience. Jack Davis, a freshman psychology and philosophy double major at the University of Nebraska Omaha, has found the combined sales of these two vastly different products to be something different and fun to shop at.
“It’s two things I never expected or desired to come together, but seeing them together — I mean, it was nice,” Davis said. “Two birds with one stone, I guess.”
Davis’s experience visiting these shops left a positive impression on him.
“It just seemed like it’s very communal,” Davis said. “It didn’t seem like it’s a store and it’s their job to sell things like some of the bigger places. It seems like both the staff and people there were there out of wanting to be there, not as a means of making money or buying something that’s a necessity.”
With the enticement of affordable records along with the many services the bowling pro shop offers, the two shops serve as a great place for customers to find what they are looking for.
“We’re a full service pro shop, which means we have new balls for sale,” Stevens said. “We do measuring, drilling — you know, maintenance work on them. But, you know, like on a Saturday, sometimes there’s a dozen people in here. [Customers] feed both stores so we stay pretty busy.”
Not many associate records with bowling, but this business makes it work. If someone is looking for an affordable place to shop for either their next favorite record or a new bowling ball, this is the place to check out.