Coming-of-age movie “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” came out on Sept. 8, starring Max Pelayo as Aristotle Mendoza and Reese Gonzales as Dante Quintana.
The movie earned the title of “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes and is inspired by the book of the same title written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. I was happy to see that the movie accurately portrayed the book in the way that I pictured it.
The movie and book both tell the story of Aristotle and Dante, who meet one summer and become close friends. They bond together as Dante teaches Aristotle to swim and spend practically every day of summer together until Dante moves from El Paso, Texas to Chicago for the school year.
Directed by Aitch Alberto and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” has a 96-minute run time, and though it is a shorter movie, it manages to cram all the plot points of the book in successfully.
The movie did a good job of portraying a dry atmosphere with lighter colors and sound effects that depict a desert and dustier setting. The way the characters dressed and the way that they set up El Paso, Texas in the movie was pretty accurate to the way I pictured it.
The film was accurate to the late 80s with music that was historically accurate, such as “La Bamba.” The costume design was accurate too, with outfits befitting of a teen boy in the 80s.
In the book, I imagined it to have a bit more of a natural and school setting, and the production accomplished that.
Pelayo did an incredible job of displaying the anger and pent up emotions that Aristotle has. Both Pelayo and Gonzales did a great job of portraying their characters in the more intense scenes of the story.
The duo’s acting provides the same depth and detail as the book when Dante suggests that he and Aristotle should kiss to see if they like men, and Aristotle lashes out at him after he goes too far into it. This scene reveals the depth of Aristotle’s character, showing the viewer his fear of self-acceptance. While this was more dramatic than the book, it was an effective way of showing Aristotle’s pain.
My only complaint about the movie is that I wish that Aristotle’s older brother, Bernardo, was a bigger part of the plot. In the book, Aristotle wants his parents to talk about his brother who is in prison, but his parents always shut him down whenever he brings Bernardo up because it hurts them to think about how Bernardo killed somebody. However, in the movie, Aristotle asks his parents one night, and then they open an envelope that had everything about his brother in it.
The movie lacked a deeper dive into who Aristotle’s brother is and the significance that this relationship has for Aristotle. The movie did not go as deep into Aristotle’s cutoff relationship with his older brother, and the movie could have shown a deeper look into Aristotle’s internal dialogue to better display Aristotle’s distant relations with his brother.
In the book, Dante sends out letters to Aristotle as a way to communicate with him while he lives in Chicago for the school year. These letters are important to the development of Aristotle and Dante’s relationship while they are apart.
The movie could have gone more in depth on the letters that Dante sends to Aristotle while he is in Chicago because even though they still touched on that part, the letters were part of a big chunk of the book. The movie should’ve done a better job showing how Aristotle doesn’t respond to most of the letters.
My favorite part about the movie was that they included the letter where Dante asks Aristotle if he has ever masturbated. It was arguably the funniest part of the book. So, I was hoping that they would include it in the movie, and they did. This part did a good job showing how Dante is much more forward than Aristotle is.
Overall, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe'' is one of the best book to movie adaptations I have seen in a long time, compared to another LGBTQ+ movie that came out this year, “Red, White and Royal Blue,” which took out some important characters in its book to movie adaptation. It followed the plotline of the book very well, and I was a little bit nervous about what they would leave out. But, they didn’t leave anything out, and it left me shocked.
I would still say that the book is better than the movie, like usual, because it includes a deeper dive into the characters and shares more about what is going through their heads while Dante is in Chicago. However, the movie does come close to being as good as the book.