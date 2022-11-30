The 19th annual Student Dance Project show is an event dedicated to showcasing the dance students’ performances practiced throughout the semester, headed by Associate Professor of Practice in Dance Hye-Won Hwang. The performance will be held on Dec. 2 and 3 at the Temple Building’s Howell Theatre at 7:30 p.m., and tickets will be $7 for general admission and $5 for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.
“The Student Dance Project is a program of original work by our students in my competition class,” Hwang said. “So they’re mostly [dance] majors.”
Hwang said the program is mostly provided to foster creativity and exploration among students as well as providing them with live performance opportunities to bolster their confidence. She said that this is paramount, especially when it comes to exploring their own capabilities.
“They have to transform the kind of literal everyday movements into more abstract ones,” Hwang said. “Then it’s up to the audience who can interpret our pieces differently.”
When it comes to themes, Hwang said that the program specifically focuses on modern dance, though the general theme varies by the student. She said that the performance expressed is really dependent upon the choreographer-dance relationship, given that interpretations differ between them.
“Some pieces are sad, or maybe reflective. Other pieces are very playful and joyful,” Hwang said. “I think [it’s] really exciting.”
Anna Tupa Clark, a dance student in the program, said that it’s more of a creative expression for students who want to perform a unique choreography.
“Everyone has their own thing that makes their choreography unique and there’s nothing really that connects them at all,” Clark said.
In terms of practice, Clark said they’ve been preparing since the beginning of the semester, going through auditions, choreographing and honing the hard, tumultuous repetition that comes weekly for each of the dances.
“You get to collaborate with your choreographer and each piece we rehearse for an hour, once a week,” Clark said.
Hwang, who's worked with the students for the whole semester, said that the flexibility is purposeful. It allows the students freedom while also incorporating other aspects, like culture or alternative dance genres, into their pieces.
“They are bringing their own cultural experiences or a dance vocabulary that was shaped in that culture,” Hwang said. “They’re bringing their own dance styles and it’s really about expressing their individuality through the movement.”
Clark said she believes that more people should come, especially with how much she said she enjoys it. Clark said that the annual Student Dance Project is something equally enjoyable and inspirational for the crowd.
“You’re going to be surprised by what you see because it’s not like the normal dance team you see,” Clark said.
All in all, Hwang said that she hopes that more people will come for the performance especially with how hard the students have been working for it.
“We don’t have a name in the school of music, so some people don’t even know we exist,” Hwang said. “So having this opportunity really [gets] our students to value what they do, and be valued by people who come.”