Dear Johnna (or any other lovelorn freshman),
I am a senior psychology major about two to three weeks away from graduating with my undergrad. This is my last relationship column that I am writing for The Daily Nebraskan. I have a podcast with one of my best friends where we talk about love, relationships and mental illness. I have short cropped black hair, four tattoos, a nose ring and a beat up 2002 Lexus RX 300 that I have lovingly named Bruce. I have a cat that I love more than life and a live-in boyfriend who is one of the only people alive that I love more than my cat.
You don’t know me. You’re either sitting in your tiny cinder block dorm in Abel Hall crying over your high school boyfriend or you're in an introductory lecture about something you really don’t care about, but your advisor told you that you should take the class. Like I said, you don’t know me, but you will. You’ll know me better than anyone else in the world, because I’m you — a little bit further down the road of life — but still you.
In about four years, you’re going to be on your last day of working for The Daily Nebraskan. You’re going to be in the middle of your psychology capstone, writing this letter as the final installment of your two-year recurring relationship advice column. All you’ll be able to think about while you’re writing is how bittersweet it is, that endings always make you think about beginnings and at this moment, on the cusp of the rest of my life that you can’t even conceptualize yet, all I can think about is you, in the beginning, and all the things I wish you knew.
You, darling, you are an idealist, chalk full of effervescent hope and pain and an acute love for humanity that you will try to bury behind dark humor and even darker eyeliner. I know that’s hard to believe because at 19, you are bitter, shortsighted and temperamental. If anyone asked you, you’d tell them that you don’t really even believe in love.
In the privacy of your own mind, however, you believe in love. Love is your god, but you’ve always had a chip on your shoulder about religion, and cognitive dissonance is a funny thing (you’ll learn all about that in the years to come). The truth is that you pine for love, you yearn for it. You watch the rom-coms, listen to the love songs and, at night, you dream about a day when someone comes along and proves to you that you’re lovable so you can drop the apathy act and be yourself.
I hate to tell you, but that doesn’t happen. You will get your heart broken more times than you can count. You will make terrible decisions when it comes to pretty men and their pretty lies, and there will be moments where you think that this pain will be the end of you. There will be a part of you that believes the lie that you are nothing more than damaged goods.
However, that will go away over time. You will take strides in learning to love yourself in small ways that occur in the quiet moments of solitude. You will hurt, and fall, and cry and make wrong decisions, but eventually you will realize your worth and it won’t have anything to do with a knight in shining armor.
I’m not going to sugar coat it: the universe and life are not gentle teachers, but they are good ones. Time will force you to lose some people and align yourself with others who see you as nothing more than a problem to solve.
People will ask you to swallow yourself and contort into a million impossible positions all for their own entertainment. These are not real friends, so don’t get too comfortable. Your best friends in the world — the first real love you ever have and an old friend that you think of as a sister — will leave, and they will blame you.
DO. NOT. BELIEVE. THEM.
They are wrong — not because they’re bad people, but because they are just as lost as you. My best advice is to love them through this, but from a distance. You’ll learn that anger doesn’t solve anything, and it’s best to love everyone, even the lost causes and heartbreakers. They will make you stronger and wiser than you would ever be otherwise.
You’re probably thinking right about now that the next four years suck and it’s nothing but pain, angst and growth. I promise that it isn’t all that. There are beautiful and wonderful things that happen to you, and I can’t wait for you to get there.
You will learn to appreciate the small things: the taste of French press coffee, the smell of Burnett Hall in the morning and the delirious laughter that will bubble up from the basement of the Nebraska Union while you're supposed to be editing concert coverage. These will be milestones that make life beautiful.
You will get a cat, who shows you how to love properly and blindly even after being left as a stray. You’ll realize that the greatest purpose of your life is to be the person you wished you had at your lowest points. You’ll be a great free therapist, and right now I can tell you that we figure this whole college thing out and graduate with a pretty good career path.
You will make friends that feel like fragments of your own soul. You will laugh and cry with them in the DN office, drink with them in the basement of old houses and watch them grow and change in ways that will make you feel so proud of them. They will be your family, they will show you how to love and they will do it unknowingly, in well meaning Slack messages and playful teasing, through cotton masks and six feet of distance.
Once you have done all of this, healed and learned to love, I am happy to tell you that you also fall unexpectedly and deeply in love with someone who, in a way, you were looking for your whole life. He will be kind in a way that you didn’t know men could be. He will see you and see the stardust and shards of space that make up your perfectly unconventional soul. He will give you space to be yourself, with no ulterior motives, and you will love him purely and wholly in a way that I don’t even think you ever believed you were capable of.
I won’t bore you with a bunch of advice, all the little tips and tricks that I learned over the years that you’re probably going to ignore. I get it, I was you once, and honestly, I wouldn’t change very much of the past. As much as we have been through, it made us into the person writing this letter. You will make mistakes and no one will really be able to prevent them, but that’s ok because messing up is a part of life and it’s how we become whole. I won’t ever hold the mistakes you make against you. I know you probably needed to hear that about now.
If there was one iota of advice I could give you, it would be that love and life are the same concepts. You will spend so much time trying to understand the enigma of love, and one day it’ll click. Every bit of life advice and knowledge you learn will apply to love, and every bit of advice on love that you gather, it will teach you how to live better.
Fall into life slowly, love slowly and find the sweetness in all things, even when life tastes bitter or rancid. Savor it, and look back fondly on who I was. She was a good girl, a sweet girl, and she grows up to be an incredible woman. You will, too. I promise it gets better, and I just wanted to let you know that you will be ok. If I made it through the trials and tribulations, you will too, and I couldn’t be more proud of you.
Goodbye for now,
Johnna Sisneros