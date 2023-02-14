Standing on top of the tallest pedestal in my mind was him: my ex. There he stood, being the funniest and sweetest person I knew, who would always laugh at my horrible jokes and take me on fun dates.
Wait, that wasn’t my ex, that was somebody I made up.
I have always had the biggest imagination — I think that is why I love storytelling. So, when a boy comes into my life, my big brain starts creating narratives that are not real. With the combination of too many Taylor Swift songs and rom-com novels, my rose-colored glasses create an optimistic perception, making any guy look like he was written by author Elle Kennedy.
However, ripping those glasses from my face made me realize that I had built up my ex in my head instead of seeing them for who they truly were. So, when they broke up with me I cried over an idea of a person, not someone who actually existed.
At the time, I didn’t realize how I had created this imaginative figure. After way too many debriefs with my best friends, reading horrible self-help books and most importantly, time, I found that I was still finding joy by myself, because everything I adored about my exes came from me, like my sense of humor and favorite movies that they also enjoyed.
I don’t love the term “ick,” but I believe scientific studies should be done on the positive impact of getting an ick. Whether it is something as superficial as watching them tie their shoes with a backpack on (it makes me sick to my stomach) or being rude to service workers (an immediate no), an ick can show someone’s true colors. Those true colors can shine through any rose-colored glasses, and that makes the healing process a little bit easier.
Taking time to sit down and really reflect on how your ex treated you works wonders, especially by also listening to a feminine rage playlist and ranting to close friends. By analyzing the objective truth of how a relationship actually went, people are able to better understand that they were in a toxic relationship with someone who didn’t treat them well.
There is an amazing TikTok creator who has given me a great perspective on getting over someone. “Oh you think he likes you,” TikToker Brenna Berg said in one of her TikToks, and then proceeded to unpack a large truth that girls often disregard post-breakup: Did they really like you?
I really thought to myself, “Did they really like me or did the person in my head really like me?” Even now, I am sitting here still wondering, and I am in a good place post-breakup. I take the time to reflect on the delusion versus the reality, and that can dramatically impact the healing process.
If someone is sitting at home crying and watching “Someone Great,” thinking they lost their soulmate, I encourage them to sit down and go over how their former partner treated them. Did they lose the person who would take time to check in on them or buy them flowers? Oh wait, that ex never did that to begin with, so stop crying. The bar is on the floor for boys in this generation, and I am done being upset over someone who made me sad most of the time.
This is a time to get the ick and keep going. The guy from Tinder who didn’t even take the time to remember the names of your best friends isn’t going to be waiting at the end of the aisle. So, as we throw those rose-colored glasses into the trashcan and our exes fall off their pedestals, remember that you deserve better and will find better.