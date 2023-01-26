Tucked in my high school bedroom while blasting Lana Del Rey, I read a monologue that completely defined the way I viewed myself through the male gaze.
In “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn, protagonist Amy Dunne describes a “cool girl” — someone who is game for anything her partner wants. If he enjoys football, then a “cool girl” will sit and watch the whole game. She will not complain but instead is quiet and provides minimal comments. A “cool girl” wears makeup, but not too much, because she doesn’t want to look like she is trying too hard. A “cool girl” to Dunne is a girl who leans into what a man looks for.
This perspective on how women are viewed in a culture where they’re encouraged to be “not like other girls” provided a stark contrast to media that boasted about how women are insecure and have low self-esteem. That is seen through songs like “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction with the line, “You’re insecure.” As a girl who can talk about football for hours and is known for having a fishing picture on Tinder, I easily leaned into being a “cool girl.”
The infamous “cool girl” monologue was something I carried into relationships; I am a self-identified “cool girl.” However, I was a “cool girl” in my past relationship at the expense of my own boundaries. I didn’t openly express any form of sadness or anger because of my desire to be the “cool girl.” Now, I am looking to redefine being a “cool girl” by viewing the idea through my own lens instead of a man’s.
I used to say things like, “I am being such a cool girl right now,” after my boundaries were broken, and then I would sit in my car and sob. That is not a “cool girl” move. “Cool girls” share their feelings and don’t hold back their emotions when they are provoked by supposed “nice guys.”
Being a “cool girl” doesn’t mean sacrificing what is important for your own mental health; at the end of the day, it does not matter if a college guy with no real aspirations thinks you are cool. It is not needy to ask questions about commitment or ask for more than the bare minimum.
Girls are taught from a young age that it is their responsibility to manage the emotions of men, which leads women to hide their own emotions in order to appease their partner. We are allowed to feel emotions like anger and sadness when the person we are seeing hurts us. We shouldn’t brush off those incidents by saying “it’s fine” in an attempt to keep our “cool girl” status.
At some point, when brushed-off emotions pile up, the clock strikes and the “cool girl” mantra of living as a perfect, nonchalant partner blows up in smoke. Then, for me, I cry angry tears and decide that being a “cool girl” for a man only leads to resentment and bitterness.
I think there are real benefits to living life as a “cool girl,” not for a man but, instead, for yourself. By living for the male gaze and worrying about what a guy would like women to wear or what he would think is a “cool” drink to order at the bar, women are sacrificing their own power. Channeling the inner “cool girl” everyone has into activities they like will help instill confidence, which is what it truly means to be a “cool girl.”
As I am writing this, “Gone Girl” is playing in the background, and I have realized the important lesson that Dunne leaves for any girl: playing into the “cool girl” trope for your partner leads to the demolition of the true “cool girl” inside every woman.