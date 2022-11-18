On Tuesday, Nov. 15, nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards were announced from the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. The live streamed event featured appearances from the Recording Academy president, Harvey Mason Jr., along with pop sensations Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly.
The event covered a number of categories, including the four general field awards: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist. In this article, I will be covering who you should expect to win in each of the general categories, and giving my opinion on who should take home the award.
Album Of The Year
Before I get into this category and its nominees, it should be noted that a number of artists have declined to submit their albums for consideration this year. The Weeknd has notably withheld submitting his solo work after his critically acclaimed album “After Hours” received no nominations in 2021. Drake and Silk Sonic have also expressed similar sentiments.
This year, the category hosts the work of a number of pop hit-makers and returning favorites. Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo have all been nominated before. In this year’s context, it’s safe to say that ABBA and Mary J. Blige serve merely as legacy acts, or older artists retroactively being awarded for their contributions to music. Pop superstars Bad Bunny and Harry Styles serve as dark horses for their genre.
The frontrunners are Beyoncé and Lamar, who have each been nominated and lost three times prior in this category. Beyoncé in particular has nine nominations this year, which is more than any other nominee. This leads me to believe that Beyoncé will win Album Of The Year for “Renaissance.” I would love to see Lamar get the trophy for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” but, considering the GRAMMY’s apathy towards hip-hop, that likely won’t be the case.
Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year
There’s a bit of confusion as to what the difference is between the Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories. The major difference is that Record Of The Year refers to the elements of a recorded track, so the award goes to the performing artists, producers and recording engineers for that song. Meanwhile, Song Of The Year is awarded as an achievement in composition, which means it only goes to songwriters.
As with most years, there are a few overlaps between the Record and Song categories, with Adele, Beyoncé, Steve Lacy, Lamar, Lizzo and Styles being nominated for both. All of these artists, other than Lacy, get the advantage of having three opportunities to win a top award. Some artists ended up less lucky; ABBA, Blige, Carlile and Doja Cat are only up for Record Of The Year, and GAYLE, Taylor Swift, DJ Kahled and Bonnie Raitt for Song Of The Year only.
For Record Of The Year, the obvious winner is Adele’s “Easy On Me.” However, Song Of The Year might not go to Adele, but rather to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) [Taylor’s Version] [From The Vault],” which has become a cultural phenomenon, being the longest single to top the Billboard Hot 100. Personally, I would love to see Adele win both categories, but if Swift picks up the latter, I wouldn’t be displeased.
Best New Artist
This year is different from the past few GRAMMY Awards because none of the Best New Artist nominees are nominated for any other award in the general field. However, of the 10 artists up for the award, there are a few that had nominations in other fields. DOMi & JD Beck, Samara Joy, Latto, Muni Long, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg are all up for at least one other award. Anitta and Omar Apollo have had nominations at the Latin GRAMMYs, but none at the main event, and Måneskin and Tobe Nwigwe are left with only their Best New Artist nomination.
With this in mind, it becomes apparent that Wet Leg will likely win the award. This British indie rock duo has five nominations, which is more than any of the other musicians up for Best New Artist this year. However, their status as “alternative” artists may be their downfall. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if Wet Leg wins in this category. There frankly aren’t a lot of strong contenders for Best New Artist this year.
I chose to focus on categories in the general field, but there are a few others that I’d like to point your attention to, as well. For the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, if Sam Smith and Kim Petras win for their TikTok sensation “Unholy,” they would become the first nonbinary and transgender artists to win a pop award. Beyoncé being nominated in Dance/Electronic categories may swing votes for Electronic Dance Music purists. It’s also great to see more subversive artists, such as Björk and Turnstile, get celebrated. That wraps up my GRAMMY predictions forecast for the 2023 awards season.