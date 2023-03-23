After producing eight critically acclaimed albums, Lana Del Rey announces her ninth studio album to be released on March 24, 2023. Titled “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” this album will have 16 songs, including three singles already released.
The three singles “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” “AW” and “The Grants” are a promising look into Del Rey’s newest musical endeavor. “AW” starts off strong with her usual moody and emotional feel. Then, at the 5:25 mark, Del Rey begins to rap, or what would be considered rapping for her style of music. This experimental style sets the tone for the album and leaves many wondering, “What was that?”
Pushing boundaries within her music is nothing new for Del Rey. She tests out many different sounds and genres across her eight albums, but her signature melancholic and even camp sound carries across all. Her hyper-femininity and lyrics ranging from love, sex and drugs to relationships draws many young people into her music. From what we have seen from the released singles, “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” will continue this theme.
Three of Del Rey’s most popular albums would be “Ultraviolence,” “Born To Die” and “Norman F****** Rockwell!” Though many fans argue over whether or not these three are her best work, the sales and streams say otherwise. These three have many popular and iconic songs, ranging from “Brooklyn Baby” to “Happiness is a Butterfly.” It would be a feat to outdo herself even more, but Del Rey could very well do this once again with this soon release.
With a career spanning over ten years, Del Rey started off strong with the release of “Born To Die” in 2012. It can be described as baroque pop and has several well-known hits such as “Video Games,” “Summertime Sadness” and “National Anthem.” She’s had a number of awards and nominations, including six Grammy nominations. She has unfortunately never snagged one of these awards, but one can hope that her new album will give her the hardware she deserves.
Another aspect that draws people into Del Rey’s music is her overall aesthetic. The soft-grunge, sad girl, alternative vibe to her music caused her image to turn into the aesthetic many young people love. Her music’s aesthetic has turned so recognizable that it can immediately be something listeners fall in love with.
From the looks of it, “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is yet another carefully curated form of this aesthetic. Her eternal and even ethereal theme of her songs and album art has created a sneak peek into what this album will hold. In her three newly released singles, she sings about lighter topics such as love, religion and family. Looking at the released list of song titles, themes such as these can be expected from the rest of the album.
The hefty number of collaborations on this record are also something to look forward to. Father John Misty, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Tommy Genesis are to be featured, along with interludes from Judah Smith and Jon Batiste.
Del Rey previously worked with Antonoff when they both produced her sixth studio album “Norman F****** Rockwell!” Considering the beautiful lyricism and perfectly crafted songs off this record, anticipations are high to see these two work together again.
What is also important to note is the success of Rey’s latest two albums, both released in 2021. “Chemtrails over the Country Club'' continued a long-running theme of Americana and romance, while “Blue Banisters” took a more freeing approach and strayed away from her usual sound. Many are curious to see which route she takes with her new release. One thing we do know is that it will be loudly and proudly Del Rey.
All things considered, “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is an album worth the anticipation. With already promising released singles, Del Rey’s proven history of being able to invoke strong emotions with her work and impressive collaborations, this album is shaping up to be yet another success to add to her belt.