Standing at the dessert counter, Gretchen Hamilton greets every student with “Hello, welcome to Cather.” Handing out a variety of cakes and pies, Hamilton holds conversations to get to know students and share insight on how to brighten any day.
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Willa Cather Dining Center, there are a lot of great workers and cooks that help ensure students have an easy and enjoyable time while visiting. One of those employees is Hamilton.
Hamilton has been working at Cather since 2020. Before then, she worked at the East Campus Dining Center from 2001 to 2010. Since arriving at Cather, she has been welcoming students into the dining center with a friendly smile.
“I try to convey kindness and hopefully some joy and laughter,” Hamilton said. “To know that, even if your day is not going well, it does get better and you are somebody, not a nobody. If you look hard enough and focus, anything is possible.”
Hamilton normally works at the dessert counter in Cather. This gives her the opportunity to talk to students and hold conversations, unlike in a position in the back of the dining center. Barb McCain, general manager of Cather, said Gretchen excels in this position.
“It’s nice to find strengths in people. Some people like to be in the back of the house and do a great job there. Some people like the interaction with customers, and when they’re good at it, it really shows,” McCain said. “It’s something that Gretchen is very good at.”
When deciding where to work, it was a no-brainer for Hamilton to work a job that allows her to interact with college students. Hamilton said she loves learning what students are up to in their daily lives.
“I love serving students,” Hamilton said. “I get the most fulfillment just from talking to all the kids and finding out what’s going on in their lives and what everyone is interested in because I think you can learn something from every generation.”
Walking into Cather, students are greeted by Hamilton. McCain said Hamilton has created great connections with many students and makes them feel welcomed.
“Gretchen is just a ray of sunshine. She is very positive, greets everybody with a, ‘Hi, how are you? What can I get for you?’ She’s energetic and a very caring person,” McCain said. “She knows a lot of students by name. She talks to everybody and wishes them luck on their tests, and it's just amazing.”
It’s not only students, though, that are impacted through these interactions. Hamilton said that she looks forward to connecting with students. She has also been influenced by students’ friendliness.
“I’m impacted by students’ kindness by the fact that they’re willing to talk to me,” Hamilton said. “The fact that I can hand them dessert at the end of the night and have conversations with students is an enjoyable time.”
Having positive people in Cather contributes to the overall atmosphere of workers and customers. McCain said Hamilton’s continuous positivity adds to Cather.
“Gretchen positively impacts the work environment by being a sweet person,” McCain said. “She keeps her conversations positive and doesn’t have a mean bone in her body.”
Hamilton said she plans on staying at Cather for a while. The people and the environment are what keep Hamilton loving her job.
“I have always been impacted by college kids; I just find them so fascinating. I get enjoyment from talking to people and seeing happy faces, which creates a happy place,” Hamilton said. “I enjoy being able to look out the windows in Cather and seeing people walk by during the day, too.”
Hamilton has made an impact on Cather, and the students have made an impact on her. Hamilton said she is grateful for what students have done for her.
“I think it’s been just a blessing, and the joy that you guys bring to my life, I have honestly never felt so much love as I feel with all of you,” Hamilton said. “It’s just been truly a joyful experience in my life, and I’m glad to be there.”