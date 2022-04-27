The Association of Students at the University of Nebraska met Wednesday evening for the last time this semester and for the 2021-2022 school year.
At the final meeting, ASUN President Jake Drake appointed Aleksandra Glowik as government liaison committee chair and Sam Spethman as the environmental leadership program director.
Executives and committees gave general reports and Freshman Campus Leadership Associates went over board elections.
“I’m just really happy to have an engaged senate and have laid a strong foundation for the next semester,” Drake said in a text.