“Into the Archives” is a chance to see what The Daily Nebraskan has reported on throughout its 121 years of publishing. Articles are pulled from 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago for a glimpse into DN and campus history.
10 years ago, Nov. 26, 2012
News
Study: financial struggles take toll on students
A new study found that financial worries affect the academic performance of one-third of college students.
Opinion
How to deal with a month’s worth of Christmas music
Marc Marean’s advice to those sick of the same old Christmas songs is to listen to radio stations and talk to your friends to learn about new versions of the classics.
Arts
‘Life of Pi’ displays potent life lessons in beautiful color
Reviewer Andrew Larsen gave the film a B+. He said it used flashbacks for effective storytelling, kept a potentially tedious story from becoming boring and had an amazing visual style.
Sports
I-back delivers in Nebraska victory
Coming off an injury, senior Husker I-back Rex Burkhead entered the game against Iowa in the second half and helped the team to a win that gave them a berth to the Big 10 Championship.
25 years ago, Nov. 21, 1997
News
Meeting to discuss King holiday
A group of 22 faculty members held a town hall meeting Nov. 21 to develop a new proposal to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on campus after the Academic Senate (now known as the Faculty Senate) voted against canceling classes for the holiday, citing scheduling difficulties.
Opinion
We will be there
Freshman theater major Kaitlin Byrd wrote a letter to the editor in response to a DN article regarding the upcoming execution of Robert Williams, who murdered three women and tried to kill a fourth in a three-day, three-state rampage in 1977. Byrd said the article misrepresented death penalty protestors who attend executions as drunk and unruly, when most actual protestors are there to sing and pray.
Arts and Entertainment
Flying Solo: Post-Halen Hagar touches down in Lincoln
Former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar played a solo show at Pershing Auditorium on Nov. 21. Tickets were $20.25.
Sports
Sports Opinion: Ex-NU star shows NFL isn’t for him
Senior reporter David Wilson said former Husker running back Lawrence Phillips’ “athletic talent has saved his butt too many times.” Wilson also wrote, “Phillips lacks maturity, and no matter how talented he is, it takes a certain level of maturity to play professional football.”
50 years ago, Nov. 22, 1972
The Nebraska-Oklahoma Special
‘Our goal is the Big Eight crown’
In coach Bob Devaney’s last game at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers and the Sooners met once again for the Thanksgiving Day game. However, this year was not as exciting as the 1971 match-up, dubbed the “Game of the Century.” In the previous season, both Nebraska and Oklahoma were undefeated heading into the game, ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. In 1972, Nebraska was No. 5, Oklahoma No. 4 and neither team looked as good as they did a year ago.
Tassel disenchantment mars group rapport
There used to be two spirit organizations: Tassels for women and Corn Cobs for men. The groups often worked together on pep rallies, Homecoming and raising support for athletics, but many Tassels members felt they were treated almost like secretaries, doing half the work but not getting half the credit.
Editorial Opinion
Athletic Support
Acknowledging The Daily Nebraskan had been a critic of the Athletic Department in the past, Editor-in-Chief Jim Gray pointed out some of its positives, like the increase in donations from alumni due to the Huskers success that helped pay for academic scholarships and immeasurable good will.
“It seems clear that UNL would be much worse off in many ways if Big Red were dead,” wrote Gray.
75 years ago, Nov. 23, 1947
News
Fijis take KK Review Cup
UNL’s Kosmet Klub functioned from 1911 to 1973. The group held a Fall Review featuring skits from all-male living units and a spring play. The 1946 Fall Review was hosted by Johnny Carson, and his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta, won with a skit on Cleopatra and her suitors, Mark Antony and Julius Caesar.
Caption: The Delta Upsilon’s finish their skit with the chorus spelling out Delta U on their unmentionables. Anything for a laugh.
Students support Council’s stand on discrimination
Two separate opinion surveys conducted by the DN on the Student Council’s resolution opposing racial discrimination in the Big Six showed a majority of students in support, with 11.4% of UNL students were surveyed.
Note: Questions were edited to remove outdated race-related language
Question I: Should the University of Nebraska advocate allowing Black students to participate in any Big Six competition?
Question II: Should the University of Nebraska withdraw from the Big Six if the discriminatory regulations are not eliminated?
Question III: Should schools favoring elimination of the discriminatory regulations, if a majority, reform the conference excluding the dissenting schools?
Opinion
Letterip
A letter to the editor from William S. Stocking predicted the results of the DN opinion survey would be unanimous support of the resolution. Stocking talked about the experience of the many WWII veterans on campus with Black soldiers and wrote, “Let’s go on the books as one group of humans who believe in equal rights for all men.”
Sports
Kansas, O.U. share Big Six crown
The two teams were named co-champions after Kansas beat Missouri and the Sooners beat Nebraska. The Huskers finished fourth in the conference.
100 years ago, Nov. 24, 1922
News
Regents authorize ground for the stadium: Clearing old field will begin soon after the Notre Dame game
After clearing ground for the planned Memorial Stadium, bidding for contracts was to begin in January or February.
Hold University party Saturday: Last all-University gathering of the semester planned for this week
There would be no games, instead the evening would be spent dancing. The committee organizing the event wanted it to be “a lively dance and ask that everyone come ready to cut loose in a good informal fashion.” Visitors from Iowa State in town for the football game were also invited. The committee specifically requested girls to attend, as there had been many more males than females in attendance at past mixers. The cost of the dance was 30 cents.
Sports
Ames Cyclones invade the Scarlet and Cream camp: Husker eleven will battle for Valley Championship tomorrow
Nebraska had to beat Iowa State to “cinch” the championship of the Missouri River Valley. In preparation for the game, the Huskers had a stiff scrimmage between the Yearlings (freshmen) and Varsity. The freshmen used Cyclone and Hoosier formations in the match, while Varsity practiced a number of forward pass plays.