“Into the Archives” is a chance to see what The Daily Nebraskan has reported on throughout its 121 years of publishing. Articles are pulled from 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago for a glimpse into DN and campus history.
10 years ago, Nov. 28, 2012
News
Groups reserve beds in new hall
With University Suites set to open in the spring — becoming the only other suite-style housing besides the Robert E. Knoll Residential Center — nearly 100 beds of the 456 suites would be reserved. The other open spots would be filled by a lottery system. Fifty beds would be reserved for students in a second-year engineering learning community and another 48 would be reserved for upperclassmen sorority members who were forced out of their houses due to overcrowding.
Opinion
Americans won’t survive doomsday
Columnist Valerie Kutchko said Americans wouldn’t stand a chance against the latest apocalypse: the world ending on Dec. 21, 2012.
Editorial cartoon
Arts
Being Here: An Ongoing Series on the UNL International Student Experience, Part IV- Food: American food proves to be a change of taste
A student from South Korea said American food is too oily and using a fork is uncomfortable for him. He agreed with a student from Switzerland who said there’s much more beef eaten in America than in other countries, and the portions here are much larger.
Sports
Coach’s nephew steps in to start at center
Football head coach Bo Pelini’s nephew, Mark Pelini, entered the game against Iowa when starting center Justin Jackson left with a leg injury. Pelini turned down offers from Ivy League schools to walk onto Nebraska, and his intelligence — not his uncle — earned him the starting role.
25 years ago, Dec. 1, 1997
News
Fund would raise minority recruiting
Chancellor James Moeser announced a draft proposal to allocate a $530,000 fund to recruit more women and minority faculty and graduate students to UNL. At the time, 32 of UNL’s 140 faculty members were minorities and 37% of all new faculty hired were women. Under the proposal, UNL would hire at least 25 new Black, Hispanic or American Indian faculty within five years, and women would comprise about 45% of all faculty hired.
Opinion
Minorities at stake: UNL’s racial climate could benefit from added holiday
Columnist Barb Churchill argued that UNL needed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20, 1998 in order to fight Nebraska stereotypes and improve recruitment of women and minorities. Observing the holiday was about more than just a day off class, Churchill said. Incidents across the state, including racial profiling in hiring in Norfolk and Sigma Chi burning a cross last January, showed a need for change in the state’s racial climate.
Arts and Entertainment
‘Alien’ fails to resurrect reason
Film critic Gerry Beltz gave “Alien Resurrection” a C-, describing it in five words: “Big aliens kill student people.”
Sports
Committee rewards NU with No. 2 seed
After a midseason slip, the volleyball team under coach Terry Pettit ended the regular season on a 10-game win streak. This was the first time in four years that Nebraska missed out on a No. 1 seed.
50 years ago, Nov. 29, 1972
News
Zumberge rules out student assessment
Neither a tuition increase nor a special one-semester student assessment would be recommended to help pay for UNL’s $927,000 share of a projected $1.4 million University budget deficit.
Opinion
Letters to the editor: Alabamans respond to bowl brouhaha
Three Alabama fans wrote in after Alabama was accused of avoiding a bowl game with Nebraska by Nebraska coach Bob Devaney and Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian.
“Cousin Bear'' refers to Alabama’s then-head coach Bear Bryant.
Sports
Devaney finishes with no regrets
Despite a disappointing Thanksgiving Day loss to Oklahoma in coach Bob Devaney’s final home game as the Huskers’ head coach, Devaney said he had no regrets coming back for one more year of coaching. Tom Osborne was set to coach the team the following year, and Devaney moved into the role of athletic director.
75 years ago, Dec. 2, 1947
News
Third dormitory for men to pen; will house 136
Preferences for housing would go to Nebraska residents, with non-residents eligible if not enough residents apply. Rent was about $50 a semester, and facilities included a basement rec room with a radio, game room and fireplace. Each room was furnished with a desk and dresser, and the beds were in sleeping rooms at both ends of the hall on all floors. Rooms were cleaned daily by maids and janitors, and the beds were made each morning by the maids.
Straight Stuff
Jim Gwynn updated students on parties thrown over Thanksgiving break, what couples were now going steady (including Johnny Carson and Margie Alexis, though “being the magician that he is, maybe John tricked her into it”) and a new feud between Alpha Phi and Fiji, in which Fiji pledges had been found tied up in Alpha Phi closets and the Alpha Phis had to wash dishes for Fiji.
Sports
Four handball teams reach intramural semifinals
100 years ago, Nov. 30, 1922
News
Armory will be used this year: No longer necessary to travel to the Coliseum to see Cornhusker cage games
Students would no longer have to make the “long walk in the dark” on “cold, cold nights” to the Coliseum to see basketball games. Instead, games would be played in the Armory — also known as Grant Memorial Hall — which was located in between where Hamilton Hall and the Sheldon Art Museum are now located.
Nebraska spirit hits high mark in rally last night — Corncobs help
“Three thousand cheering and howling students watched by hundreds of townsfolk paraded through the streets to the Lincoln hotel last evening to welcome the ‘Fightin’ Irish’ from Notre Dame.”
Sports
Cornhuskers ready to give battle to Notre Dame: Nebraska field will be scene of great gridiron battle today
According to “the dope,” Notre Dame was favored to win the last game of the season.