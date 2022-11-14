This is the first edition of a new weekly series called “Into the Archives,” a chance to see what The Daily Nebraskan has reported on throughout its 121 years of publishing. Articles are pulled from 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago for a glimpse into DN and campus history.
10 years ago, Nov. 16, 2012
News
Arson suspected in Smith Hall fire
The corkboard on floor three of Smith Hall was set on fire, and it was only the latest of a series of vandalism acts that had been committed that semester.
Opinion
Save the bucks or save yourself: Black Friday represents part of American consumerism, tradition of bargain-hunting with family, bonding with shoppers vs. Avoid dangerous crowds and potential injuries, shop at local businesses and take to the web for Cyber Monday
Arts and Entertainment
Crime of fashion: Native American voices resist reappropriation of cultural symbols for commercial use
Lana Del Ray, Gwen Stefani and Karlie Kloss had all recently come under fire for using stereotypical images of Native American culture in their pop culture channels. Members of Native American tribes shared their thoughts.
Sports
Senior Send-off: Saturday’s home finale at Memorial Stadium against Minnesota marks last chance for many fans to see seniors play
Nebraska offensive line coach Barney Cotton’s son tight end Ben Cotton was playing his last home game as a Husker football player. Other seniors included P.J. Smith, Will Compton, Alonzo Whaley, Courtney Osborne, Cameron Meredith, Baker Steinkuhler and Eric Martin.
25 years ago, Nov. 14, 1997
News
Diane Nelson to hurl hotdogs at halftime
Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson’s wife “will schling wieners and t-shirts” in support of America Recycles Day.
Opinion
Girly Man: Being ‘whipped’ not so bad with a little help from Dad
After being sentimental and sweet about his new girlfriend, columnist Steve Willey got called a wuss by his friends, so he called his Mississipian father for some advice.
Arts and Entertainment
Blues King to take Lied center stage
B.B. King performed Sunday, Nov. 16, for a sold out crowd. Tickets were $29.50.
Sports
Huskers delight in tough matchup
The Husker women’s basketball team prepared for the season opener against Miami University (Ohio) under first-year coach Paul Sanderford.
50 years ago, Nov. 15, 1972
News
‘In Cold Blood’ - Kansas town still remembers
Thirteen years after the bodies of a family of four were found in Holcomb, Kansas (inspiring Truman Capote to write his novel, “In Cold Blood”) a UNL journalism student traveled to the town to see what it’s like for a small town to become the center of national attention.
Editorial Opinion
Deficit dump
Editor-in-Chief Jim Gray argued against the proposal that tuition hikes and scholarship cuts be used to pay for a $1.4 million budget deficit at UNL.
Sports
Sports shorts
“All-sports tickets, which will be good for all Nebraska home basketball games, are on sale at the UNL Coliseum ticket office. Ticket price is $4.75.”
75 years ago, Nov. 18, 1947
News
Second of Men’s Dorms Completed; Accommodates 64
The second of the three men’s dorms, now Seaton, Fairfield and Benton halls, was completed, with the third to be finished in January. There were plans to build five more men’s dormitories, but instead Selleck Quadrangle was built in 1952, incorporating the other three halls. The dorms were furnished and included maid and janitor services. Rent was $65 a semester.
Counseling Service Aids Students in Adjustments
In 1940, UNL began offering counseling for students aimed at helping students that had problems with “vocational choice, educational planning and personnel and social adjustment.” The counseling was administered by three counselors and three examiners who offered tests on aptitude, personality adjustment and academic achievement. Though initially geared toward freshmen, the services expanded to include all classes and high school seniors.
Sports
UN-Sooner Game To Be Televised
The telecast was conducted by the WOW radio station and was for experimental purposes, to learn the technique of covering football games for the future.
100 years ago, Nov. 17, 1922
“Bizad Edition”
This edition was all about the College of Business Administration or “bizad.”
News
Bizad Students Will Celebrate Entire Day
For “their annual day” the CBA canceled classes and held a day’s worth of festivities.
Miss Morrell Talks to the Bizad Girls: Nebraska Graduate Says College Trained Women have an Opportunity in Business
Minnie Morrell, a Nebraska graduate working in business, spoke to the Girls’ Commercial Club, the group organized in 1921 for women in the College of Business Administration. She said “a business man expected a perfect letter regardless of the fact that his dictation was full of errors.” She said all women should have knowledge of shorthand and typewriting, but also a fundamental knowledge of bookkeeping, banking and commercial law. Though she said business is a lot more work than it used to be, it is still important to prioritize health.
Sports
Preston is Out for the Season: Star Quarter[back] Breaks Leg in Workout
The greatest Nebraska quarterback of his time, Glen Preston broke his leg during practice after being tackled by two players during a Varsity-freshman scrimmage. The injury came just two weeks before the Thanksgiving Game against Notre Dame.