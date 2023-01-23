“Into the Archives” is a chance to see what The Daily Nebraskan has reported on throughout its 121 years of publishing. Articles are pulled from 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago for a glimpse into DN and campus history.
10 years ago, January 23, 2013
News
UNL master plan concepts unveiled
A development plan focused on implementing sustainability elements, connecting City and East campuses and creating an overall better learning environment would have converted the stadium loop parking area east of Memorial Stadium and the section of 17th Street that goes through campus to green space.
Opinion
Plan to add green spaces will create parking problem
The Daily Nebraskan Editorial Board wrote that the new master plan would get rid of parking when UNL needs more of it and create traffic issues with the removal of 17th Street. The board also wrote that a green space outside of Memorial Stadium would be trampled and destroyed on game days due to the high traffic it would get.
Campus
Fans scramble for Coke on Pepsi campus
UNL students gripe about the lack of Coke products on campus, with one freshman saying, “Honestly, had I known UNL was Pepsi campus, it probably would have affected my college decision.”
Sports
Too much D.J.: Nebraska can’t contain Illinois’ D.J. Richardson in loss
The Husker men’s basketball team was blown out by Illinois, falling to 1-6.
25 years ago, January 26, 1998
News
Cleanup money still frozen in ice
Three months after the October 1997 snowstorm that caused extensive damage on campus, UNL was still waiting for $71,000 in requested Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. About one-third of all trees on both campuses were damaged, leading to 100 trees being removed from City Campus and around 900 more in need of removal.
Opinion
Boys don’t cry: Real manliness involves showing emotions, respecting women
Mark Zmarzly writes that while men may cry less, they should still be able to express their emotions—especially in relationships—and respect women by doing so.
Arts and Entertainment
‘Half Baked’ is burnt-out comedy: Weed-inspired film fails to reignite drug-abuse genre
Film critic Jeff Randall gave the movie—starring Dave Chappelle—a C grade, saying “Drug comedy fails to exhilarate.”
Sports
Nebraska newcomers claim honors at Open
Seven newcomers to the Nebraska track team claimed honors at their first meet. Huskers won more than a dozen events, and five athletes set NCAA provisional marks, meaning they would be considered for a place in the national meet.
50 years ago, January 24, 1973
News
Vietnam ceasefire
President Nixon announced a ceasefire in Vietnam in a speech Jan. 23, 1973.
Editorial Opinion
Casualty of war
Tom Lansworth wrote that President Lyndon B. Johnson became a casualty of war because his involvement in Vietnam led to his earlier accomplishments being overshadowed. President Johnson died Jan. 22, 1973.
Sports
Foosball flourishes in Lincoln
Foosball grew in popularity in Lincoln, with almost any student-focused bar having at least one Foosball table and a table in the Nebraska Union basement game room.
75 years ago, January 21, 1948
News
Committee to examine resignations
A committee was formed to investigate a series of five resignations from the architecture department in the previous week.
Opinion
The last bugle tootin’ …
“Faithful to tradition,” the outgoing editor of The Daily Nebraskan wrote a farewell column.
Sports
Huskers rest, K-State crew next foe
The Husker men’s basketball team won against Colorado and was resting for semester exams before hosting the Kansas State Wildcats on Jan. 31.
100 years ago, January 25, 1923
News
Committee wants skits in Saturday
Students who wished to submit skits for the University Night program had to present them in outline form to a committee on or before Saturday to be considered. Most student organizations on campus proposed skits.
Sports
Huskers meet Ames grapplers Saturday
Fast matches were expected between Iowa State and Nebraska wrestlers. Ames had yet to lose a match.