Alums, thank you so much for clicking this link.
As we began to develop our strategy for the 2023-24 school year, one thing was very clear: The students love hearing about our alums and hearing from our alums. What you did at the DN. How it helped you further your career. And what you are doing now.
When I give tours, those stories - including some of your names on the walls on the lists of section editors - move all visitors, both student and otherwise.
Plus, we know there is a great benefit to a strong alumni network, even after you graduate. Job networking. Job openings. Career advancement. I like to think big, but start small. So, here are a few ways to get started:
- Email me what you are up to now. What job do you have? Is it still in journalism? Where are you living? What did you do at the DN? Send that stuff to allen.vaughan@unl.edu - I'd love to hear from you.
- Let's bring our LinkedIn account to life! Follow us, and let us know about your work, job changes or other life updates!
- If you're not a member of the private Facebook
Find more DN alums and alumni news: