Where do I begin? The impact The Daily Nebraskan has had on my life can’t be put into words. I started here as a copy editor my freshman year, stepping foot into the DN office before I had been to a single class. And, I never left, working my way from the copy desk to a culture reporter to co-editor of the COVID section to editor-in-chief, with many stops in between. In many ways, the DN was my college education, teaching me so much about journalism, leadership, perseverance and more.
Joining the DN was one of the best choices I’ve ever made. I found so many people who I hope will remain in my life for a long time (huge shoutout to my podcast pals, Kyle and Mia). I grew up a lot here; looking back at the green freshman I once was, I realize that the DN helped shape me in ways I didn’t even understand.
I’ve been honored to lead this publication this last year, navigating pandemic protocols and countless major stories, from the sexual assault protests to start the school year to one of the most dramatic student government elections in years. It certainly wasn’t easy, and there were times that were challenging, frustrating and downright discouraging. But the bad only served to heighten the good, and I was so lucky to have a wonderful team to get through it together.
I said my goodbyes to my friends and colleagues just around a month ago at our end-of-semester banquet, but I’m glad I’ve had the time since and the rest of June to slowly, finally look around and take in everything this place has given me. I leave very confident that the DN is in the good hands of my successor, Zeke Williams.
But even though I’m about to leave for good, I know that this place will never truly leave my life. There will always be a special place in my heart for the DN. I’m excited to soon join the ranks of the alumni, following the paper’s work each day and thinking back to when I was helping make it happen. It’s a sad thought that I won’t work here ever again, but I am eternally grateful for this place and time in my life.
Thank you all for your continuous support of the DN, allowing so many students the opportunities to walk through these doors and make a difference with the time they have. I’m looking forward to doing the same.
Best regards,
David Berman
2021-2022 Editor-in-Chief