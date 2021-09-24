DN newsroom.jpg

Here at the Daily Nebraskan, alums are the lifeblood of the organization. And as a part of UNL's homecoming festivities, you are invited to stop by the DN newsroom for an open house.

On Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the newsroom - located in the basement of the Nebraska Student Union - will be open to alums. We will have a few "brunch" items, pastries, orange juice and coffee, so come by to mingle with other alums, as well as some of the current DN staff.

Masks are required inside University buildings and if you do not have a mask, we have disposable masks on hand. Also, this year the students decided that only those who have been vaccinated have access to the newsroom and that extends to the open house as well.

Also, some alums have planned to gather at McKinney's in the Haymarket on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Thank you for your support. Please feel free to RSVP here

Donate to the DN's Editorial Support Fund here - 100 percent of the proceeds go toward paying student salaries. 

DN newsroom

As we continue to evolve during the pandemic, we have removed the cubicles to open up more space in our sections. Take a look!

