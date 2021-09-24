Here at the Daily Nebraskan, alums are the lifeblood of the organization. And as a part of UNL's homecoming festivities, you are invited to stop by the DN newsroom for an open house.
On Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the newsroom - located in the basement of the Nebraska Student Union - will be open to alums. We will have a few "brunch" items, pastries, orange juice and coffee, so come by to mingle with other alums, as well as some of the current DN staff.
Masks are required inside University buildings and if you do not have a mask, we have disposable masks on hand. Also, this year the students decided that only those who have been vaccinated have access to the newsroom and that extends to the open house as well.
Also, some alums have planned to gather at
McKinney's in the Haymarket on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
Thank you for your support. Please feel free
to RSVP here. Donate to the DN's Editorial Support Fund here - 100 percent of the proceeds go toward paying student salaries.
The pandemic forced us to merge our copydesk and "free space."
Culture aka Arts/Entertainment with cubicles
Sports and culture - with cubicles
Art + Engagement, before moving desks
The teardown begins! (sports + culture)
News after cubicles taken down
Sports after cubicles taken down
Culture after cubicles taken down
Thanks, UNL Maintenance
UNL maintenance helped us out so much, including reinforcing desks that weren't mean to stand on their own. Now they do.
Sports, incomplete
In-progress look at news as they put desks together
Managing editor desk
New setup for the Managing Editor (shout out to alum Sean Callahan for the new flatscreen TV!)
Mismatching desks
More mismatching desks
New photo section
Photo now resides where print design used to be.
More photo
Newsroom
Culture - without the cubicles
New-look culture department
Sports- without the cubicles
A brand new news section
COVID team + engagement
Storage
IMG_0453.JPG
IMG_0455.JPG
IMG_0469.JPG
IMG_0470.JPG
IMG_0473.JPG
IMG_0475.JPG
