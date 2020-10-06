The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s undergraduate dance program will not be cut due to shifts in endowments and a new fundraising commitment.
Originally, UNL proposed $18.9 million in budget cuts in academic programs, which included the dance program in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
However, the Hixson-Lied Endowment, an $18 million fund created by Christina M. Hixson and the Lied Foundation Trust in 2000, will redistribute $180,000 in endowments to the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts in order to preserve the dance program, according to LJS.
Friends of Dance also committed to fundraising $50,000 annually to support the dance program, according to LJS.
UNL’s Academic Planning Committee canceled a public hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday that was to hear support and opposition of the plan to cut the dance program, according to LJS.