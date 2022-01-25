A few years ago, the Daily Nebraskan established its first Hall of Fame. Fast forward to now and the Hall of Fame has a physical home in the Nebraska Student Union on City Campus.
Thanks to a grant from UNL's Emeriti Association - secured by DN General Manager Emeritus Dan Shattil - we approached the Union's Board, who helped shape the idea into what exists now: A vertical digital screen that showcases the Hall of Fame members, as well as historic front pages.
It is located as you come in the north entrance of the Union. The wall it resides on is directly next to a display the DN uses to showcase news and videos, as well as use for revenue generation. Student designer Mackenzie Zaruba hatched the idea to add a collage of campus, which is the black and white artwork you see behind and above both digital displays.
The marketing team for Student Affairs suggested we use the silver lettering to fully communicate what each screen is for, which adds some high-profile branding for the DN.
We are very proud of the displays, which give the DN visability while acknowledging the past and marketing the present.
If you haven't been to campus to see it, the gallery embedded in this story has all of the slides.