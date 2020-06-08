This year surprisingly started out normal. The Daily Nebraskan had a fresh new set of editors, several of which were new to the senior staff. We had several plans for developing Hearken. We were excited for a new year.
What we didn’t expect to happen was a global pandemic that would sweep away the remainder of our time in the office for the 2019-2020 school year.
This is just a brief summary of our experiences:
We welcomed alumni for a Daily Nebraskan reunion.
The year started out positively with Daily Nebraskan alumni from across the country. The current Daily Nebraskan staff cherished these interactions, as did I, because there is so much history in the newsroom of The DN. It was so great to hear from past staffers and stories about their time on staff. Attending the different events during this reunion made me so excited to attend future reunions to reminisce on my own time in the newsroom. There will definitely be stories told about the coronavirus and the craziness surrounding these past few months. I also appreciated all of the well wishes, advice and offers for help.
We expanded Hearken and developed its brand.
A big goal for this year was to continue and expand upon our use of Hearken and the Curious Cornhusker brand. Hearken is essential and can bring a lot of value to our staff as it allows us to directly hear from our audience.
This year, we worked on a visual presence and regular publishing of Curious Cornhusker stories. We started this by creating more booths, and the DNMG sold the booths to business like The Mill. We were able to target students by luring them in with coffee and spreading the word about students’ ability to ask us questions about UNL, Lincoln and Nebraska.
We hosted a last-minute ASUN debate.
Another exciting part of this year was the unexpected ASUN election. This was the first time in several years UNL held an election with more than one party. This was also the first time in several years The Daily Nebraskan hosted an ASUN debate. Needless to say, no one on staff knew how to host a debate.
In the matter of two weeks, we met with the two parties, planned a time and location, set up the questions and determined the rules. We then advertised the debate and the ability for students to submit questions to be asked in the debate. The event was successful and we were able to stream it on Facebook and Instagram.
When it was over, I went home and took a long, well deserved nap.
We closed our office and transitioned completely online due to the global pandemic.
I consider myself to be a planner. I like to have a game plan for everything, and I like to be prepared. I did a lot of preparation with my managing editor, Ally, over the summer and I felt good going into the school year. We had a lot of new ideas and plans to carry out those ideas.
What I didn’t prepare for was the spread of a global pandemic that would completely close campus and the doors of The Daily Nebraskan. The entire staff departed from the basement of the Nebraska Union and we were left to work on stories from home.
The remainder of the school work and newsroom operations year took place online. We held weekly meetings over video chat, decreased the amount of publishing online and canceled the publication of the last magazine. This final magazine was supposed to be a second endowment about diversity on campus. Instead, we chose to publish the in-depth features online.
The spring banquet took place over Zoom with an awkward awards presentation hosted by me and some speeches from the senior staff. It’s not how we wanted to end the year, but I was determined to still celebrate everyone's accomplishments. Banquet is a tradition that I wasn't going to break.
This summer, The Daily Nebraskan is continuing coverage of the coronavirus and other stories online.
We passed off leadership from the comfort of our homes.
The Daily Nebraskan is now officially passed on to new leadership. Going forward, operations will be very different until it is deemed safe to return to the office. My hope is The DN can go back to the “normal” everyone is used to, and the 2020-2021 staff can go back to working in the beloved Daily Nebraskan newsroom.
Me? I am an official Nebraska graduate, but I can’t wait to sit back and watch The DN grow even more under the leadership of Grace Gorenflo and the incoming senior staff.
I’ll see you all at the next Daily Nebraskan reunion!
Sincerely,
Karissa Schmidt
The Daily Nebraskan 2019-2020 editor-in-chief