All University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are eligible to request a refund of the Fund “A” portion of student fees paid each semester.
What are Fund “A” student fees?
Fund “A” fees are used to finance student organizations and campus programming, including ASUN Student Government, the Daily Nebraskan, the DailyER, University Program Council Programming (UPC) and the Lied Center.
What portion of student fees is available for refund?
Fund “A” Refund Amounts
ASUN: $11.53
Daily Nebraskan: $3.43
DailyER Nebraskan: $0.14
University Program Council: $6.34
UPC Lied Center Ticket Discount: $4.72
Subtotal: $26.16
Students may choose to receive a total or partial refund of the Fund “A” student fees. Refund applications offer students the choice to claim a refund of all fees or only a selection of them. (For example, students could choose to claim a refund on fees paid to UPC Lied Center Ticket Discount and receive $4.72.)
How do I apply for Fund “A” student fees refund?
Applications are available in both print and digital formats. Printed applications can be picked up at the Student Organization Financial Services office (200 Nebraska Union), the ASUN office (136 Nebraska Union) and the East Union Student Organization Financial Services office (331 Nebraska East Union). These applications can be completed onsite or returned to 200 Nebraska Union or 331 Nebraska East Union by the deadline. Digital applications can be found here. Once completed, digital forms can be emailed to Michaela Habe at mhabe3@unl.edu.
When should I apply for a Fund “A” student fees refund?
The deadline to apply for a total or partial Fund “A” refund is February 18, 2022.
When will I receive the reimbursed Fund “A” student fees?
Students who complete a refund application and submit the form before February 18 will be reimbursed for the amount of the refund requested. Refunds will be mailed by the middle of February 2022.
Disclaimer: Students who claim and receive a refund for Fund “A” fees will lose certain benefits and services provided by Fund “A” programs. For details on the specific benefits that will be lost, please refer to the cover sheet on the refund application.