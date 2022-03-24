Beyond the obvious coaching staff overhaul and major transfer portal additions, Nebraska’s offense could look substantially different in 2022.
That’s because sophomore Zavier Betts, the Huskers second-leading wide receiver in catches over the last two seasons, “is not a member of the team right now,” head coach Scott Frost said Thursday.
Beyond that revelation, coaches seemed upbeat about the work and effort put forth thus far, five months ahead of the season. With running backs coach Bryan Applewhite and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on hand after Thursday’s practice, focusing on the run game.
Applewhite’s position group is perhaps the most unsettled on the team in terms of pecking order. But if you ask him, that’s a good thing.
“The more competition you can get at any position on a football field, the better your football team is gonna be,” Applewhite said Thursday.
Come summer, the Huskers are expected to have eight scholarship running backs on hand, half of whom played for Nebraska last season. Throw in junior walk-on Brody Belt, who saw time in the backfield and at receiver late in the year for Nebraska.
While he doesn’t appear to be in any rush, Applewhite would eventually like to whittle that group down to an optimal rotation of about five guys by the fall with one feature back.
“One bellcow will emerge,” Applewhite said.
Nebraska rarely had that clarity in its 2021 season. Junior running back Rahmir Johnson was the closest thing to a primary guy, upending the depth chart and catching on midseason with seven straight starts before an injury sidelined him for Nebraska’s final two games.
True freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. made two starts before a season-ending injury in the fourth game that he is still recovering from. Junior running back Markese Stepp and sophomore running back Jaquez Yant both started at least a game as well and fell in and out of favor with the coaches.
They’re expected to be joined by incoming freshmen running backs Emmett Johnson and Ajay Allen and Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson in the summer. The other new addition, junior college transfer and junior running back Anthony Grant, has already made his presence known this spring.
“He’s adjusting well,” Applewhite said. “It’s always a process when you’re coming from a junior college, or anywhere if you transfer from any school…. He’s mature as far as he’s been through the fire already, been through the fall camp at a Division I school, been through the season at a Division I school.”
Players and coaches are impressed with the former Florida State running back’s moves.
“Grant just (goes) back-and-forth from side to side,” junior offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili said Thursday. “.....Jaquez runs over people, he (Grant) goes around them.”
Not to be outdone, Yant continues to draw attention with his size and speed.
He has lost about 20 pounds, mostly by eating out less, specifically Raising Cane’s chicken. It’s helped, as the offensive staff has placed further emphasis on stamina, making all running backs finish through to the goal line in practice no matter where the play starts.
“It’s getting better,” Applewhite said. “He couldn’t play two plays in a row the first day… He has done a good job trying to work himself into running shape, but they all have.”
With Grant’s elusiveness, Yant’s size and Johnson’s speed, coupled with how well the linemen are coming off the ball according to Nouili, could make for a much-improved ground attack.
“The way we’re running the ball right now is kind of crazy,” Nouili said.
With Betts’ status, or at least his return, unclear, and the receiving room not much more experienced, the running back group’s development could prove instrumental for the offense’s success.
Yant echoes Nouili’s sentiments about the running game improvement.
“The team’s looking good, looking way better than last year. The o-line, they’re finishing now,” Yant said Thursday.
That’s important with last year’s starting tackles, freshman Teddy Prochazka and sophomore Turner Corcoran, out for the spring with injuries. A considerable portion of the tight end group is also sidelined. Nouili cites the entire line’s strong relationship as helpful when lining up alongside a rotating cast.
Another focus for the coaching staff, revealed by offensive coordinator Mark Whipple on Tuesday, is plans of playing the quarterbacks under center more, in part to prepare them for what they would experience in the NFL. Applewhite is also excited about this possibility.
“A lot of people have never seen it,” Applewhite said. “Under center does a lot of different things for you. First of all, there’s always something to be said for ‘I’m gonna run the ball right there and you gotta stop me.’ There’s also around the center and it gives the back a better chance to see the whole picture before the handoff. You can hide play-actions a lot better from under center, it’s a different look for the defense.”
There is a lot to be sorted out as players, many of them new, learn a new offense from new coaches. But if the coaches’ outward statements are any indication, the Huskers are on track to replicate their general offensive success from 2021, with a few new wrinkles and a few new faces.